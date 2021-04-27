'I failed': Journalist Barkha Dutt on her father's demise due to Covid-19

Senior journalist Barkha Dutt shared the news of her father SP Dutt’s demise on Twitter on Tuesday. SP Dutt, who was an Air India official, passed away after battling with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The kindest, loveliest man I have ever known, my father Speedy, lost the COVID battle and died this morning. When I took him to hospital, against his will, I promised I would bring him home in two days. I couldn’t keep my word. I failed. He never broke a promise he made to us,” Barkha wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

The kindest, loveliest man I have every known, my father Speedy, lost the COVID battle and died this morning. When I took him to hospital, against his will, I promised I would bring him home in two days. I couldn’t keep my word. I failed. He never broke a promise he made to us pic.twitter.com/ZUDwoa1LDa — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 27, 2021

Barkha also thanked the frontline workers who helped her family during this crisis, saying, “My father’s last words to me were: “I’m choking, treat me”- to all the doctors at Medanta, nurses, ward staff, security guards, ambulance drivers, my gratitude for trying so hard.”

Referring to her father fondly as ‘Speedy’, Barkha wrote, “My father loved to invent things, make trains, planes and of course, his grandchildren. I’d like to remember Speedy as the handsome man, eccentric scientist, doting father who gave my sister and I wings, than to think of him strapped to pipes. My best tribute to him is to redouble my commitment to report Covid on the ground & give voice to those who don’t have one.”

I’d like to remember Speedy as the handsome man, eccentric scientist, doting father who gave my sister and I wings, than to think of him strapped to pipes. My best tribute to him is to redouble my commitment to report COVID on the ground & give voice to those who don’t have one pic.twitter.com/i0rVEhLRrO — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 27, 2021

Through her YouTube news channel MoJo, Barkha Dutt has been covering the second wave of Covid-19 and the impact of the infection on the diurnal lives of people.

Barkha Dutt’s sister Bahar Dutt had also expressed her anguish last week saying that their father was suffering from breathing problems because of Covid-19.

“This is my father, he can fix anything in the house. Right now he can’t breathe. I can’t fix his lungs. We didn’t get an ambulance with oxygen so his condition worsened on the way to the hospital. I am angry but how do we fix our broken system?” Bahar wrote on Twitter sharing a photo of her father.

Several political leaders reacted to Barkha Dutt's father demise with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeting, "V v sad to hear that Barkha. My heartfelt condolences. God bless his soul."





V v sad to hear that Barkha. My heartfelt condolences. God bless his soul. https://t.co/h7CqIzVxQb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 27, 2021

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also expressed his condolences on SP Dutt's demise, tweeting, " There is no greater pain than to loose a parent. Hope you and the family find the strength to come out this tragedy."

There is no greater pain than to loose a parent. Hope you and the family find the strength to come out this tragedy. https://t.co/abb5tVNgxf — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) April 27, 2021

National Conference president Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter to express his condolences on SP Dutt's demise, saying, "So so sorry for your loss Barkha. I can’t imagine what you, @bahardutt & the rest of the family are going through. My family & especially dad join me in offering our heartfelt condolences to you, your sister & your family. God speed Speedy."