‘I gave my fullest every day’: CJI reflects on 2-year tenure as retirement nears

With his retirement approaching next month, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud has expressed a sense of fulfilment while reflecting on his two-year tenure as the head of India’s judiciary. CJI Chandrachud with Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

“Over the last two years, I have woken up every morning with a commitment to give the job my fullest and gone to bed with the satisfaction that I served my country with utmost dedication,” said the CJI, in a heartfelt address at the convocation ceremony of JSW School of Law in Bhutan on Tuesday evening.

Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 9, 2022, and will demit office on November 10.

In his convocation address, justice Chandrachud spoke openly about the anxieties that often accompany such a prominent role, acknowledging the questions he has grappled with as he nears the end of his tenure, including thoughts on his legacy and how history will judge his contributions.

Addressing graduates and dignitaries, including Bhutan princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck and Bhutan’s chief justice Lyonpo Chogyal Dago Rigdzin, justice Chandrachud underscored the value of self-reflection and personal growth.

“The answers to most of these questions lie beyond my control,” he noted. Yet, the CJI emphasised, he found solace in knowing that he consistently gave his best, regardless of the outcome. Justice Chandrachud advised the graduates to focus on the journey rather than the destination, reminding them to pursue purpose over ambition.

Speaking on cultural preservation and environmental stewardship, the CJI explored the intersection between modernity and tradition as he urged the audience to recognise and honour traditional values that have been foundational to societies like India and Bhutan. These values, he said, do not conflict with democratic ideals but rather enhance them.

“There is often a misconceived perception that the traditional values of our communities are antithetical to modern democratic ideas such as liberty, equality, and dissent,” he observed.

Drawing upon the ideas of Nobel laureate Dr Amartya Sen, he highlighted India’s own historical legacy of public debate, intellectual pluralism, and community-based dispute resolution, suggesting that these elements could enrich and strengthen modern governance.

Justice Chandrachud also emphasised Bhutan’s focus on environmental protection, noting that the country’s constitution enshrines the principle of environmental stewardship as a fundamental duty.

He lauded Bhutan’s commitment to sustainability, highlighting that the JSW School of Law’s forthcoming LLM program in Climate Change and Environment Law is set to play a pivotal role in training environmentally conscious lawyers in the region.

What better place to study climate change and environmental law than a carbon-negative country that has lived and breathed the values of sustainability and environmentalism since its inception?” remarked the CJI, underscoring the urgent need for India to adopt similar commitments as it faces a climate crisis exacerbated by rapid economic growth.

As he addressed the young graduates, Justice Chandrachud urged them to wield the law as a tool for positive change, beyond the narrow confines of litigation. Reflecting on iconic global struggles, such as the fight against apartheid and the civil rights movement, he stressed the role of passionate, principled individuals in challenging injustice.

“The law possesses immense potential as a vehicle for transformative societal change,” said the CJI. He encouraged the students to remember the idealism of their youth and to harness it in the service of others, quoting the renowned author Toni Morrison: “If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else.”