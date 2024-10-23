‘I only remember one Ajit Dada’: Supriya Sule's latest dig at her cousin

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule took a dig at her cousin and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar over his frequent trips to New Delhi saying she recalls a time when her brother disliked visiting the national capital. NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule at the residence of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was shot dead by three persons on Saturday night at Bandra area in Mumbai.(PTI)

The NCP chief Ajit Pawar along with party leader Praful Patel visited New Delhi on Tuesday ahead of the state assembly elections set for November 20.

In July 2023, Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, backed by at least 29 MLAs.

When asked about Pawar's visit, Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said, “I only remember one Ajit Dada who never liked going to Delhi.”

“I do not know why he went to Delhi because I have not been in touch with him for months now and I would not be able to give an answer why he visited Delhi,” Supriya Sule told reporters in Baramati.

Ajit Pawar announced on Tuesday that the Mahayuti alliance, led by chief minister Eknath Shinde has nearly finalised its seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Addressing his absence from the BJP-Shiv Sena meeting in Mumbai on Monday, Pawar clarified, “There was no need for me to attend when decisions regarding certain seats were to be made between the BJP and Shiv Sena."

There has been no official confirmation from the ruling alliance leaders on media reports suggesting that the BJP may contest 156 of the 288 seats, Shiv Sena 78, and the NCP 54.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) after prolonged disputes and bickering finalised its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming assembly elections late on Tuesday.

Insiders revealed that the Congress would contest 105 seats, the Shiv Sena (UBT) 95 and the NCP (SP) 84 seats. The remaining four seats will be given to the smaller allies of the coalition, reportedly to ensure that they remain part of the alliance.

With PTI inputs