Maharashtra polls: Jarange-Patil’s decision to contest select seats may dent MVA’s numbers

Expressing his ire with the state government for not accepting his demands to make space for Marathas in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil announced on Sunday that he will field his own candidates from a selection of 288 seats in the forthcoming assembly elections. He had made a similar statement during the Lok Sabha elections as well, but withdrew after criticism from several Maratha outfits. Karad: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil being welcomed by members of Maratha community, in Karad, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_10_2024_000189A) (PTI)

The strong Maratha wave managed to dent the ruling Mahayuti’s equity in the last elections; and the question on every one’s minds now is that if the activist sticks to his word this time, how it will dent the numbers for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Also, will the community continue to vote against the Mahayuti?

In the last election, the three-party opposition combine managed to win more than eight seats in Marathwada and western Maharashtra backed by Maratha support, while the ruling alliance could get only one of eight seats – in Sambhaji Nagar, where Shiv Sena had fielded a Maratha candidate -- in Marathwada.

“Jarange-Patil’s campaign had an impact as he spoke openly against BJP and its leader Devendra Fadnavis in several meetings. Now, apart from 46 assembly seats in Marathwada, at least 20 others in western Maharashtra and elsewhere may be impacted if the activist chooses to field that many candidates,” a BJP leader told HT.

A Maratha leader from NCP-SP said that in such an event, MVA’s prospects, especially in Marathwada and western Maharashtra will be impacted. “These candidates will not vote to get elected, but divide the Maratha votes, benefiting Mahayuti candidates. We may be at the disadvantage if he really fields the candidates now,” he said.

Pravin Gaikwad, chief of Sambhaji Brigade, one of the oldest Maratha organisations, concurred, and added, “It could also lead to the reverse polarisation of the OBCs against Maratha candidates. Most of the Congress-NCP (SP) candidates are Marathas and the community has been getting representation of 150 to 180 MLAs in the assembly. As the fight for the assembly polls is fierce, his candidates could ensure the defeat of some MVA candidates.”

Gaikwad also said the activist may re-think his move as “as the Maratha community is against fielding candidates or entering into the political fray, and many may disapprove of the activist’s decision”. He pointed out that names of no prominent leaders feature in the stack of applications Jarange-Patil has received, and “most have got less than 1000 votes in the local elections they fought in the past”.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant was a little more optimistic as he said, “the community will consider Congress’s support for the Maratha cause”. “We are expecting the quota fight to not politicise, although the division of votes may dent both the alliances,” he said.

On Jarange-Patil’s move, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “Everybody has a right to field candidates and we are not concerned about what Jarange-Patil is doing. We will go forth with our agenda, and people will decide who to vote for.”

Reverse polarisation

The opposition is equally anxious about reverse polarisation among OBCs, as the community has upped its ante against Marathas over the issue of reservation – evidenced by the way it has stood by OBC leaders Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare. “Moreover, prominent OBC faces such as Chhagan Bhujbal, Pankaja Munde and Dhananjay Munde are with the ruling alliance, which gives more reasons to OBCs to polarise against Marathas, which may cost the MVA dear,” said a senior Congress leader.

Sachin Rajurkar, general secretary of Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh said the community is resolved to stand against Maratha candidates. “We will ensure defeat of every Maratha candidate that has openly challenged us. We will also target candidates that have supported Jarange-Patil and ask them to clarify their stand on the demand of Marathas’ inclusion in OBCs,” he said.

An indecisive activist

After he made the announcement in Antarwali Sarathi village a couple of days ago, people close to the activist shared with HT that he may again change his mind as he does not want the ruling combine to benefit from the decision, for if the latter returns to power, it will try to cut him to size.

Maratha reservation scholar and one of the petitioners in the Bombay high court demanding reservation, Balasaheb Sarate-Patil, explained why Jarange-Patil would fail to be a part of the government. “In any assembly, about 140 MLAs are from the Maratha community. How are Jarange-Patil’s candidates going to claim to represent the Maratha community? To contest elections, one needs a party, symbol and agenda, but Jarange-Patil does have any,” he said. “Research has proven that people vote for winning candidates only. But while Jarange-Patil’s candidates do not have the heft, he may dent MVA’s prospects over a few seats.”

As the activist is unclear about the way forward, it has confused various Maratha outfits.

On Tuesday, Jarange-Patil said that he would not act as the party head or not impose his opinion on the candidates. “In the meeting on October 20, I had asked the aspirants to take a unanimous call on the candidates at the assembly level. As they have failed to arrive at a consensus, I have called them to Antarwarli Sarathi on Thursday. I do not want to dictate my terms and wish to lead the social movement,” he said.

An activist close to him told HT that he may pull back by November 4, the last day of withdrawal of nomination. For now, he said, “We have received 2500 applications from across the state – most of them from western Maharashtra. The activist’s sole purpose is to ensure that BJP candidates do not gain this time – he will strategically place his candidates to that end.”