‘I should get a Nobel prize for running govt in Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took a sharp jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government saying that he should get a "Nobel prize" for running a government in the national capital due the conflict between the two governments. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)

While addressing the party workers during the protest over water bills, CM Kejriwal said, “...They (BJP) tried to stop the construction of schools and hospitals in Delhi. They do not want the poor to get the same level of education as their children...Only I know, how am I running the government in Delhi, I should get a Nobel prize for this...”

He also attacked the Centre for obstructing the AAP government from implementing the one-time settlement of the pending water bills. Kejriwal said the government officials were not taking orders from the AAP government as they were scared of the Centre.

"...Delhi Jal Board has passed the scheme. Now this scheme has to be passed in the cabinet. BJP asked Delhi LG to stop this scheme. Officers have been threatened, they are crying...When Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi called the officers to ask why they were not bringing the bill, the officers said that we have been threatened that if this scheme came to the cabinet, they would be suspended. Just like Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are in jail, you will also put officers in jail by filing false cases of ED, CBI," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal urged the residents of the national capital to not pay their wrong water bills and tear them away.

The remarks from the chief minister came amid heated protests by AAP MLAs against inflated water bills in Delhi. The MLAs are demanding a one-time settlement for unpaid water bills and even passed a resolution regarding the same in the Delhi Assembly.

Earlier Kejriwal announced the 'One Time Settlement Scheme' for pending water bills of consumers in the national capital.

With approximately 27.6 lakh consumers in Delhi, 11.7 lakh consumers have been burdened with outstanding dues amounting to a total of ₹5,737 crore, the CMO stated. Kejriwal said that there are 27.6 lakh domestic water meters in the city. He said that out of this there are arrears on 11.7 lakh water bills.

(With inputs from agencies)