IAF chief begins US visit to bolster defence ties

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, began his week-long visit to the United States on Monday to bolster defence ties between the two countries, officials aware of the matter said. Ongoing projects and possible avenues for future defence cooperation are expected to be discussed during the visit, the officials said. (PTI)

Ongoing projects and possible avenues for future defence cooperation are expected to be discussed during the visit, the officials said.

His visit comes as India seeks faster delivery of F404 engines from the US for the Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) and negotiates a deal for the joint production of F414 engines in the country for the more advanced LCA Mk-2 programme.

Indian ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra, said in an X post, “Pleasure to host and welcome CAS Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh as he begins his visit to the United States to further strengthen the defence partnership and sustain the strong & growing ties between the two Air Forces.”

Singh’s visit also comes as a US company competes with two other global firms for an Indian programme to equip the IAF with 60 medium transport aircraft (MTA) to boost its airlift capabilities. The defence acquisition council (DAC) approved a military capability boost worth ₹2.38 lakh crore in March, including the MTA.

To be sure, aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has imposed liquidated damages on the US firm GE Aerospace for delays in supplying F404 engines for the LCA Mk-1A, as HT previously reported. The contract for 99 engines specifies liquidated damages that must be paid for any supply delay, and that clause is invoked every time an engine is delayed.

These engines are meant for the 83 LCA Mk-1As ordered by the defence ministry for ₹48,000 crore in 2021 to bolster the IAF’s fighter fleet. HAL was supposed to deliver the first aircraft in March 2024 under the contract, but deliveries have not yet begun.

The LCA Mk-1A programme was earlier hampered by GE Aerospace’s inability to supply the engines on time and delays in some key certifications.

In November 2025, HAL signed another deal with GE Aerospace for 113 F404 engines to power the 97 additional LCA Mk-1As ordered last September by the defence ministry for ₹62,370 crore to boost the air force’s readiness. The engine deal is worth $1 billion.

The deal for the joint production of F414 engines in India will involve 80% technology transfer and is also estimated to be worth around $1 billion.

Those vying for the MTA order include US firm Lockheed Martin with its C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, Brazilian plane maker Embraer, which has offered its KC-390 Millennium aircraft to India and European Airbus Defence and Space with its A-400M.

The US firm has tied up with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), and Embraer has teamed up with Mahindra to bid for the contract. However, Airbus has not yet announced its partner.

In 2024, India signed a $3.5 billion deal with the US to acquire 31 MQ-9B drones, primarily to boost its defence preparedness with an eye on China. Fifteen drones will be for the navy, and eight each for the army and the IAF. The deliveries are expected to begin in 2029.