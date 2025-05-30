The chief of the air staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Thursday put the spotlight on the armed forces’ agonising wait for new weapons and systems, saying he could not recall a single instance of a project being executed on time --- a wake-up call for the country’s defence production sector. IAF chief laments wait for arms

“Timelines are a big issue,” Singh said, in his first public comments after the May 7-10 military confrontation with Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.

The armed forces have so far not called “the black sheep” out, but their “restraint” should not be stretched to a breaking point, Singh said, issuing a veiled warning to defence public sector units including plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation .

“There’s not a single project that I can think of that has been completed on time. We must look within. Why promise something that cannot be achieved. While signing the contract itself, sometimes we are sure that it (weapon or system) is not going to come.

But we just sign the contract with the mindset that we will see later what needs to be done. Obviously, the process gets vitiated,” he said at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025.

Prominent speakers at the conference included defence minister Rajnath Singh and navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

Key projects beset by delays include the light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A), the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA), airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft, basic trainer aircraft and intermediate jet trainers among others.

“The defence forces have shown restraint and not called a black sheep, a black sheep. We have been trying to encourage people, but someday the restraint will break down. Let’s stretch the elastic only to the point it does not break,” said Singh, who is known to be a plain-spoken and straightforward military leader.

He has often publicly flagged concerns about a worrying erosion of IAF’s capabilities and called for urgent measures to fix it.

In February, the IAF chief questioned the ability of HAL to meet the air force’s critical requirements in the backdrop of a lingering delay in the supply of new Mk-1A fighter jets, saying he had “no confidence” in the plane maker. The remarks, made during an interaction with HAL officials, were recorded by someone.

HAL chief DK Sunil then said that his company’s focus is on delivering the LCA Mk-1A to the IAF at the earliest rather than spending time on countering criticism of the indigenous programme, which is running behind schedule due to several reasons including delay in the supply of engines by US firm GE Aerospace.

Singh’s latest comments came three months after a top government committee recommended a raft of short and long-term measures to boost the capabilities of IAF, which is grappling with a shortage of fighter squadrons, and pointed out that it was critical to enhance self-reliance in the aerospace sector through increased participation of the private sector to fill critical gaps.

The IAF chief spoke about the government unlocking new opportunities for the private sector in defence manufacturing. On May 27, India unveiled its long-awaited plan to fast-track the development of AMCA --- an indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter, announcing that the execution model will be competitive and provide equal opportunities to public and private sector firms to participate in one of the country’s most significant military projects.

This could become the private sector’s finest hour, he said.

“Please rise to the occasion, come together. If today somebody is manufacturing world-class cars, electronics, and equipment in the civil sector, why can’t some of those industries come together and say, ‘We will make world-class military equipment even if it doesn’t give me the profit I am looking for.’ Let’s rise together to make this nation a great nation.”

The approval of the industry partnership model for AMCA by defence minister Rajnath Singh came at a critical moment HAL --- the sole manufacturer of fighter jets in the country --- was so far believed to be the front-runner for the prestigious project.

In February, Singh said the IAF must induct up to 40 fighter jets every year to stay combat ready, adding that participation of the private industry could help boost the aircraft production rate in the country to meet the growing needs of the world’s fourth largest air force that is “very badly off in numbers.”

He said an in-house study conducted by the IAF showed that it must induct two fighter squadrons every year to cater for the numbers needed, the existing shortfall, and to replace the aircraft that will be phased out soon.

The air force is grappling with a shortage of jets and operates around 30 fighter squadrons compared to an authorised 42. It is concerned about the current pace of the LCA Mk-1A programme because of the possible risks a delay in the induction of new fighters could pose to its combat effectiveness.

It’s most important for the defence production sector to meet timelines as it impacts the military’s battle readiness and national security, said Air Vice Marshal Anil Golani (retd), the director general of Centre for Air Power Studies --- an influential think tank.

“Missing timelines has become the norm rather than the exception. We must reverse this trend,” he added.