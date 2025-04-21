Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Gujarat's Jamnagar; no casualties reported

PTI |
Apr 21, 2025 05:08 PM IST

According to the local police, the chopper made an emergency landing around 11 am on the outskirts of Changa village near Rangmati dam 

A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing near a dam in Gujarat's Jamnagar district on Monday, police said.

IAF officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation.(Representational Image)
IAF officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation.(Representational Image)

While it was not immediately known how many personnel were on board the chopper, Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu confirmed that no one was injured.

Also Read | 'This is what Karnataka has become’: Blood on face, IAF officer recounts Bengaluru assault

According to the local police, the chopper made an emergency landing around 11 am on the outskirts of Changa village near Rangmati dam, about 22 km from the Jamnagar Air Force Station.

Delu said, "The IAF helicopter made an emergency landing due to some issues near Rangmati dam. No one was injured in the incident."

Also Read | Manufacturing aero engines a challenge, says Rajnath Singh

IAF officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation from their side, police told reporters.

The IAF has not issued any official statement as yet.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Gujarat's Jamnagar; no casualties reported
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On