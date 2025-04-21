'This is what Karnataka has become’: Blood on face, IAF officer recounts Bengaluru assault

A senior Indian Air Force officer has alleged that he was physically assaulted by a group of men in Bengaluru while on his way to the airport with his wife, who is also an officer in the Air Force. Wing Commander Aditya Bose claims that the incident occurred near the DRDO colony in CV Raman Nagar,(X/caimanemo333)

The officer shared a disturbing video after the incident, showing injuries to his head and face, and narrating the sequence of events in detail.

In the video, which is now widely circulating on social media, Wing Commander Aditya Bose claims that the incident occurred near the DRDO colony in CV Raman Nagar, where the couple resides. His wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, was reportedly driving him to the airport when a biker approached from behind and stopped their vehicle.

(Also Read: Karnataka ex-DGP murder: Son says mother struggled with depression, imagined threats)

Watch video here:

(Trigger warning: This video contains graphic descriptions of physical assault and violence.)

“A bike came from behind and stopped our car... the guy started abusing me in Kannada. When they saw the DRDO sticker on the car, they said ‘you DRDO people’, and began hurling abuse at my wife,” Bose said in the video, with visible blood on his face and neck.

According to him, the situation escalated when he stepped out of the car. “The moment I got out, the biker hit me with a key on my forehead, and there was blood. I stood there shouting, is this how you treat people who serve in the armed forces?” he said. He further alleged that more people joined the confrontation and began abusing both him and his wife.

“One man picked up a stone and tried to hit my car. It struck my head. This is what has happened,” he said, showing his injuries. The officer also expressed dismay over the police response, claiming that when they approached the station to file a complaint, there was “no response.”

While the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, Bengaluru police have said they are trying to trace the officer involved, NDTV reported. So far, no official complaint has been registered, though the authorities have confirmed identifying the officer’s wife and are working to establish the full details of the incident.

“This is what Karnataka has become… I couldn’t believe it. God help us. God give me the power not to retaliate,” he added emotionally.

(Also Read: Muthappa Rai's son Ricky Rai alleges stepmother's role in attempted murder: Report