Karnataka ex-DGP murder: Son says mother struggled with depression, imagined threats

Son of former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash, has alleged that his mother, who has been suffering from severe mental health issues, may have been behind the murder of his father, India Today reported. An ambulance carries the mortal remains of former DGP of Karnataka Om Prakash after post-mortem, following his alleged murder, at St John's Medical College Hospital in Bengaluru, (PTI)

This comes after a police investigation into the ex-top cop’s death, which occurred under mysterious circumstances.

According to the publication, ex-top cop's son Kartikesh raised suspicions about his mother’s involvement, claiming she had repeatedly threatened to kill her husband in the days leading up to his death. The family disclosed that Pallavi had long been struggling with depression and anxiety, often becoming delusional and imagining threats.

She had even made claims that Om Prakash had brandished a gun to intimidate her on multiple occasions.

Kartikesh reportedly filed a complaint, stating, “My mother, Mrs. Pallavi, and my sister, Kruthi, have been suffering from depression and used to fight with my father frequently. I strongly suspect that they are involved in the murder of my father,” report added.

He further alleged, “My mother had been threatening to kill my father for the past week. Due to these threats, my father went to stay at the residence of his sister, Ms. Saritha Kumari." Kartikesh added that his younger sister had forcibly brought Om Prakash back to the house.

In a startling twist, Pallavi reportedly confessed to the murder in a video call to a friend, where she claimed to have "killed the monster." According to news agency PTI that Pallavi admitted to the crime, and the police are currently investigating the details of her confession.

Om Prakash’s body was discovered on Sunday afternoon in a pool of blood at his residence. The police received the distress call around 4.30 pm and arrived to find multiple stab wounds on his stomach and neck. Police chief B Dayanand confirmed that initial investigations point to a violent internal dispute, the report added.

Both Pallavi and their daughter Kruti have been detained for questioning, as the police continue to investigate the case. While the motive remains unclear, sources suggest that the incident may have been rooted in internal family issues, exacerbated by Pallavi’s mental health struggles.

Home Minister's statement

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said a detailed investigation will bring out the truth behind former DGP of Karnatakas murder.

