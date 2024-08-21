 IAF fighter jet accidentally releases 'air store' near Pokhran; enquiry ordered | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
IAF fighter jet accidentally releases 'air store' near Pokhran; enquiry ordered

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Aug 21, 2024 03:48 PM IST

The precise nature of the air store involved in the malfunction has not been disclosed.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said one of its fighter aircraft inadvertently released an “air store” near the Pokhran firing range due to a technical malfunction. The IAF confirmed the incident in a social media post on X, assuring the public that no damage to life or property has been reported.

An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident, according to the Indian Air Force.(PTI / Representational image)
An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident, according to the Indian Air Force.(PTI / Representational image)

The incident occurred during a routine operation when the air store—typically referring to munitions, bombs, or other military equipment carried by aircraft—was unintentionally deployed. The precise nature of the air store involved in the malfunction has not been disclosed.

An enquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the technical glitch, the IAF said.

Read: BrahMos missile misfiring into Pakistan cost India 24 crore, Centre tells Delhi HC

The Indian Air Force posted on X: “An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today. An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident. No damage to life or property has been reported.”

The Pokhran firing range, located in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan, is a key site for testing and training exercises by the Indian armed forces.

2022 accidental BrahMos missile launch

The incident draws parallels with a more serious event that occurred in March 2022, when a BrahMos missile was accidentally fired from India into Pakistan. The missile, which was unarmed, crashed into Mian Channu in the Khanewal District of Punjab, Pakistan. The unarmed missile caused damage to some buildings and left a crater in a field, leading to initial confusion and concern among local residents.

The incident, which could have led to severe diplomatic fallout or even military confrontation, was quickly acknowledged by Indian authorities as an accident, attributing it to a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.

Read: IAF reveals what led to accidental BrahMos firing into Pakistan

It caused a loss to the tune of 25 crore to the government exchequer, the IAF told the Delhi high court while justifying the dismissal of three IAF (Indian Air Force) officers, including a Wing Commander, for gross negligence.

India News / IAF fighter jet accidentally releases 'air store' near Pokhran; enquiry ordered
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
