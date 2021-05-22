IAF pilot killed after MiG-21 jet crashes in Punjab's Moga

An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot was killed after his MiG-21 fighter jet crashed at Langeana in Punjab’s Moga district late on Thursday, the police and the air force said in separate statements on Friday.

The jet flown by Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary was on a routine training sortie and was returning to Suratgarh when the mishap occurred, officials familiar with the matter said.

“There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry (COI) has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector,” said the IAF in a tweet.

Police officials said the mishap occured at around 9:30pm and it took them three hours to spot the pilot’s body.