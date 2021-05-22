Home / India News / IAF pilot killed after MiG-21 jet crashes in Punjab's Moga
An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Moga on Thursday night. The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened. (ANI Photo)
An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Moga on Thursday night. The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened. (ANI Photo)
india news

IAF pilot killed after MiG-21 jet crashes in Punjab's Moga

The jet flown by Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary was on a routine training sortie and was returning to Suratgarh when the mishap occurred, officials familiar with the matter said.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Moga
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 05:43 AM IST

An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot was killed after his MiG-21 fighter jet crashed at Langeana in Punjab’s Moga district late on Thursday, the police and the air force said in separate statements on Friday.

The jet flown by Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary was on a routine training sortie and was returning to Suratgarh when the mishap occurred, officials familiar with the matter said.

“There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry (COI) has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector,” said the IAF in a tweet.

Police officials said the mishap occured at around 9:30pm and it took them three hours to spot the pilot’s body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.