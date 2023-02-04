Home / India News / IAF to procure indigenous transport aircraft under 'Make in India' drive

IAF to procure indigenous transport aircraft under 'Make in India' drive

india news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 05:50 AM IST

The MTA, to be used for various roles of a transport aircraft, would have a cargo carrying capacity of between 18 to 30 tonnes, the IAF said on Friday.

A file photo of armed version of C-295 medium lift transport aircraft.
A file photo of armed version of C-295 medium lift transport aircraft.
ANI |

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the process of acquiring a Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA), which is to be manufactured in the country under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The MTA, to be used for various roles of a transport aircraft, would have a cargo carrying capacity of between 18 to 30 tonnes, the IAF said on Friday.

Read| Who is Air Marshal AP Singh, the new Vice Chief of Indian Air Force?

India has embarked on a massive transformation of its defence sector through the ambitious 'Make in India' programme.

Several projects for the domestic manufacturing of various defence platforms such as missiles, field guns, tanks, aircraft carriers, drones, fighter planes, tanks, and helicopters are currently underway to meet the defence modernisation needs of the Indian armed forces.

Further details are awaited.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ministry of defence indian air force
ministry of defence indian air force
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out