IAF's Shubhanshu Shukla gets big honour, conferred Ashoka Chakra for 'immense bravery'

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a test pilot with the Indian Air Force and a Gaganyatri with the Indian Space Research Organisation, was awarded the prestigious Ashok Chakra during the Republic Day celebrations at New Delhi’s Kartavya Path today.
In June 2025, Shukla became the first Indian national to visit the International Space Station as part of NASA’s private spaceflight mission, Axiom Mission 4.
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More