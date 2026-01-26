Edit Profile
    IAF's Shubhanshu Shukla gets big honour, conferred Ashoka Chakra for 'immense bravery'

    During the Republic Day celebrations, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Ashok Chakra on Group Captain Shukla.

    Published on: Jan 26, 2026 10:44 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a test pilot with the Indian Air Force and a Gaganyatri with the Indian Space Research Organisation, was awarded the prestigious Ashok Chakra during the Republic Day celebrations at New Delhi’s Kartavya Path today.

    Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla gets Ashok Chakra. (Videograb/Doordarshan)
    In June 2025, Shukla became the first Indian national to visit the International Space Station as part of NASA’s private spaceflight mission, Axiom Mission 4.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

