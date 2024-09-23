IAS coaching deaths: Rau's Study Circle CEO, coordinator get interim bail by Delhi court

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail till December 7 to the chief executive officer Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh of Rau's IAS Study Circle in connection with the case of the deaths of three civil service aspirants, PTI reported. Three IAS aspirants drowned in the basement library of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajendra Nagar in New Delhi on July 27.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

According to the PTI report, Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna granted relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each with two sureties of the like amount.



The court has imposed a condition on Abhisek Gupta and directed him to deposit ₹2.5 crore by November 30 this year with the Red Cross at the disposal of the lieutenant governor.



On Friday, the Supreme Court directed a Centre-appointed panel probing the deaths of the three civil services aspirants to submit an interim report about the measures it wanted to be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents within four weeks.



“This is a serious issue. You should expedite the consultation process as action is needed on an urgent basis. We want the committee to submit its interim measures within four weeks,” the bench told Attorney General R Venkataramani.



Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nivin Dalwin from Ernakulam, Kerala were the three aspirants who died after being trapped in a flooded basement on July 27.

Delhi HC grants bail to 4 co-owners of basement

On September 13, the Delhi high court granted interim bail to four co-owners of a basement linked to the tragic deaths of the three IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar. The bail will be in effect until January 30, 2025, said the court.

The bench of Justice DK Sharma also requested the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi to form a committee, which will operate under the supervision of a retired High Court judge, to ensure that no coaching centres are run in basements without sanction across Delhi.

Justice DK Sharma, while delivering the verdict, remarked that the actions of the four co-owners were "unpardonable" and demonstrated their "greed."

