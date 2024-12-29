Identity politics, divisive ideologies eroding national unity’: SC judge Mishra

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge, justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, has warned against divisive ideologies, identity-based politics and hate speech on social media as pressing challenges to national unity, as he highlighted fraternity as the fundamental principle binding the constitutional ideals of justice, liberty and equality. Supreme Court judge justice Prashant Kumar Mishra at a national council meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad (@AdhivaktaP/X)

Speaking at the inaugural session of the national council meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad in Gujarat on Friday, the judge asserted that fraternity is not merely a lofty ideal but a practical necessity for fostering harmony in a diverse society.

“Among the ideals of liberty, equality, and justice, fraternity shines as the unifying thread that binds the fabric of our democratic society. Without fraternity, the other ideals remain fragile, like a tripod missing a crucial leg. The idea of fraternity, thus, is the glue that binds the other core principles of justice, liberty and equality,” he said.

Justice Mishra reflected on the enduring relevance of fraternity, especially in today’s polarised socio-political climate, where the principle faces growing challenges. He pointed out that divisive rhetoric and the misuse of social identities for electoral gains erode the sense of collective belonging. “When individuals or groups promote narratives that pit one community against another, it weakens the sense of unity envisioned by the Constitution,” he remarked.

Justice Mishra highlighted how identity politics, often wielded by political leaders for electoral gains, undermines national integration. While acknowledging the empowering role of identity politics for marginalised groups, he warned against its misuse in fostering exclusion and discrimination.

“Divisive rhetoric creates mistrust among communities, leading to the spread of stereotypes and misunderstandings. These tensions can escalate into social unrest. Moreover, when political leaders use social identities for electoral gains, it deepens these divisions, making it harder to build a collective sense of belonging,” he said.

Addressing economic inequality, justice Mishra pointed out its detrimental impact on fraternity. Citing reports showing the stark wealth disparity in India, he stressed that such economic divides deepen societal divisions. “Fraternity requires reducing these inequalities through inclusive policies and fair resource distribution,” stated the jduge, linking economic justice to the broader constitutional directive of ensuring equality of opportunity.

Justice Mishra also spoke about the dual-edged nature of digital and social media, noting their role in both fostering dialogue and amplifying hate speech. “In today’s digital age, fraternity faces growing challenges, particularly in curbing misinformation and hate speech on social media platforms,” said the judge, highlighting the need for robust regulatory frameworks to balance free speech with the imperative of maintaining social harmony.

Justice Mishra delved extensively into the challenges posed by the digital age, particularly the impact of social media on the principle of fraternity. “The rise of digital technology and social media brings both opportunities and challenges for fraternity. While these platforms can connect diverse communities and encourage dialogue, they are often misused to spread hate speech, misinformation, and divisive content. Such misuse undermines trust and creates discord, threatening social harmony,” he said.

The anonymity provided by digital platforms, justice Mishra lamented, emboldens people to engage in abusive behaviour without facing consequences. “The anonymity provided by digital platforms has led to the proliferation of cyberbullying, targeted harassment, and online propaganda, all of which polarize society further. Echo chambers created by social media algorithms reinforce existing biases, limiting exposure to diverse viewpoints and reducing empathy for others,” he remarked.

Tracing fraternity’s evolution within Indian jurisprudence, justice Mishra highlighted its integration with constitutional values like equality, secularism and social justice, as the judge noted that the judiciary has frequently invoked fraternity in cases addressing affirmative action, hate speech, and environmental sustainability.

Justice Mishra appealed for a collective effort by all the stakeholders to actively stand against injustice, challenge prejudice and promote peace and unity while he reaffirmed the judiciary’s responsibility to uphold the spirit of fraternity, calling it a journey toward a more just and inclusive society.

Justice Samir Dave of the Gujarat high court, who also addressed the gathering, echoed similar sentiments, stressing the importance of mutual respect and harmony in safeguarding constitutional values.