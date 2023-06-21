'If Bajrang Bali is not God': AAP, Cong corner BJP over Manoj Muntashir statement

The controversy over Adipurush refused to die down with the opposition leaders now corning the BJP over the film's scriptwriter Manoj Muntashir's latest statement that Bajrang Bali is not God. In a recent interview amid the controversy over the dialogues, Manoj Muntashir said Bajrang Bali is not God and he does not speak like Lord Ram. "Bajrang Bali does not speak of philosophies. We made him God because his devotion had that power," Manoj Muntashir said. Adipurush scriptwriter Manoj Muntashir said Bajrang Bali is not God and so in the movie he does not speak like Lord Ram.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh asked whether the BJP leaders including several chief ministers who 'blessed' the movie also do not consider Bajrang Bali as a God. "Will the BJP now ban Hanuman Chalisa then?" Sanjay Singh tweeted. "Then why do Hindus keep fast on Tuesdays? Why do Hindus recite Hanuman Chalisa? Why do crores of Hindus visit the temples of Bajrang Bali?" the AAP MP asked.

"RSS does not consider Lord Ram as God's avatar. They consider Lord Ram to be a great man. Looks like Manoj Muntashir has come out from the same school of thought," Congress leader Digvijiaya Singh said.

Complaints against Adipurush; PIL in Delhi high court

Hindu Sena moved the Delhi high court against Adipurush while several complaints have been filed against the movie across the country. A lawyer filed a police complaint in Surat saying the costumes have been depicted wrongly and fake dialogues have been used. Another complaint has been filed in Mumbai by the president of an NGO who pointed out several departures in the movie from the Ramayana. An AAP leader has filed a complaint in Delhi.

Adipurush controversy; dialogues to be rewritten

At the centre of the controversy, Manoj Muntashir issued several clarifications for the nature of the dialogues that irked the audience. The writer said Adipurush is not the Ramayana and the dialogues were kept simple intentionally as Bajrang Bali is not a God. However, he announced that some dialogues will be revised.

