Fourteen films that won prizes this year at the world's three best-known film festivals, Cannes, Berlin and Venice, will be shown at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, according to the festival's official schedule. Organisers received more than 1,900 submissions from 137 countries for this edition, and the lineup spans more than 150 international films. (Representative)

However, the films that won the Palme d'Or and the Golden Bear are not in the schedule. The festival runs from November 20 to 28.

The IFFI list includes May el-Toukhy's 'Woman Unknown', which won the Golden Lion at Venice, and Paweł Pawlikowski's 'Fatherland', which won the Best Director prize at Cannes and will open the festival.

But several of the year's biggest winners are missing. They include Cristian Mungiu's 'Fjord', which won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, İlker Çatak's 'Yellow Letters', which won the Golden Bear at Berlin; and 'Minotaur', by Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev, which won the Grand Prix at Cannes. Russia is IFFI's Partner Country this year.

Organisers received more than 1,900 submissions from 137 countries for this edition, and the lineup spans more than 150 international films. The festival director is filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Of the 14 prizewinners, seven come from Cannes, three from Berlin and four from Venice.

Cannes leads with 7 movies Seven of the 14 films are from Cannes, including the opening film 'Fatherland', for which Pawlikowski shared the Best Director prize. Valeska Grisebach's 'The Dreamed Adventure' won the Jury Prize, and the two young leads of Lukas Dhont's 'Coward' shared the Best Actor award.

Four come from Un Certain Regard, the main Cannes sidebar competition. Sandra Wollner's 'Everytime' won its top prize, and Abinash Bikram Shah's 'Elephants in the Fog', the first Nepali film in the section, won the Jury Prize. Valentina Maurel's 'Forever Your Maternal Animal' and Rafiki Fariala's 'Congo Boy' won its acting prizes.

From Berlin come Emin Alper's 'Salvation', which won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize, and Lance Hammer's 'Queen at Sea', which won the Silver Bear Jury Prize. The third is Grant Gee's 'Everybody Digs Bill Evans', which won Gee the Silver Bear for Best Director.

The biggest Venice winner coming to Goa is May el-Toukhy's 'Woman Unknown', which won the Golden Lion. Ann Sirot and Raphaël Balboni's 'Diane in the Loop' won Best Film in Orizzonti, and Malou Khebizi won the Marcello Mastroianni Award for new talent for Cédric Kahn's 'A Place to Heal'. Alina Șerban's 'I Matter', IFFI's mid-festival film, won an audience award. Hirokazu Kore-eda's 'Look Back' also comes from Venice, though its awards there were limited to independent juries.

What's in the main competition None of the 12 international films competing for IFFI's top prize, the Golden Peacock, won a major award at Cannes, Berlin or Venice this year. They include 'Visitation' by veteran German director Volker Schlöndorff, 'In My Father's Room' by Japan's Harada Maha, 'The Meltdown' by Chile's Manuela Martelli and 'Pray for Us' by Spain's Daniel Monzón.

Last year's IFFI had a stronger set of top winners. The 2025 edition included 'It Was Just An Accident', that year's Palme d'Or winner, 'Father Mother Sister Brother', which won the Golden Lion, and 'Dreams (Sex Love)', which won the Golden Bear. It opened with 'The Blue Trail', which had won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin Film Festival.

Other big-name directors in the lineup Several well-known international directors are bringing new films to Goa. Pedro Almodóvar's 'Bitter Christmas', which competed at Cannes, is one of four films in the Spain Country of Honour showcase. Japanese director Kiyoshi Kurosawa's 'The Samurai and the Prisoner' also played at Cannes.

South Korean director Hong Sang-soo's 'Nowhere to Lay My Eyes' is in From Festivals Worldwide. Taiwanese director Tsai Ming-liang has brought a documentary, 'Dust', and German director Wim Wenders has a documentary on the Swiss architect Peter Zumthor. French director Quentin Dupieux's 'Full Phil' is also in the lineup. The closing film is 'We Are All Strangers', by Singaporean director Anthony Chen.

The big winners who are missing Apart from noticeable absentees such as 'Fjord', 'Yellow Letters', and 'Minotaur', 'Ben'Imana' by Rwandan director Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo is also absent. It won the Camera d'Or, which Cannes gives to the best debut film across all its sections.

Austrian director Markus Schleinzer's 'Rose' is also missing, whose lead, Sandra Hüller, won Berlin's Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance.

Venice's absences are among the most notable. South Korean director Lee Chang-dong's 'Possible Love', which won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, is not in the lineup. Nor are Ilya Khrzhanovsky's 'DAU', which won Best Director, or 'NAZA', by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, which won the Special Jury Prize.

HT has reached out to NFDC to ask why these films are not part of the programme but hasn't received a response as of the filing of this report. The story will be updated if and when a response is received.