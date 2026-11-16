Kochi, Jacobite Syrian Church head Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch and Supreme Head of the Universal Syrian Orthodox Church, on Monday expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of the long-standing dispute between the Jacobite Syrian Church and the Malankara Orthodox faction as he departed for Damascus after concluding his five-day visit to Keralam. Ignatius Aphrem II concludes Keralam visit, hopes for peaceful resolution of church dispute

Ignatius Aphrem II was in Keralam to attend events marking the 150th anniversary of the first visit of the Patriarch of Antioch to Keralam and the Mulanthuruthy Synod held in 1876.

The dispute between the Malankara Orthodox faction and the Jacobite Syrian Church concerns the ownership and administration of several churches in Keralam and has been the subject of prolonged legal battles.

Speaking to reporters at the airport before his departure, Aphrem II said discussions between the two factions were necessary to find a solution.

"To achieve solutions, we have to discuss, and we must sit together and discuss. We always have open hearts and open arms to meet with the other side. They are going to have a peaceful solution," he said.

During his visit, the Patriarch of Antioch visited St Mary's Cathedral at Manarcad in Kottayam despite objections from the Malankara Orthodox faction.

"We thank God for all His blessings upon us. We leave here with sadness because we are parting from our people physically, but will always be with them spiritually. They are always in our hearts," he said.

He thanked the Jacobite Church leaders for organising the events and also expressed gratitude to the Union and state governments for their support during the visit.

"I would like to give special thanks to the governments, both the Central government in Delhi as well as the state government, for organising and taking care of this visit, and especially for considering us to be the guests of the government during our visit to Keralam. As always, they go out of their way to make sure these visits are successful and fruitful," he said.

He said he would pray for blessings for India and Keralam.

"I ask the Lord to bless this country, India, and God's own country, Keralam, and all the people here, and give us always the courage to do the right things, to do what is good in the sight of God and what is good for the people," he said.

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