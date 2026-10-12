IIIT Ranchi suicide: Students continue protest; seek director’s resignation

Students continued their protest for the second consecutive day at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi, on Monday following the death by suicide of a first-year student on Saturday night.
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The students accused the institute administration of negligence and failing to provide emergency medical facilities in the hostel. They demanded the immediate resignation of director Rajiv Srivastava.
“In an attempt to defuse the tense situation, the institute’s chairperson arrived at the protest site to hold talks with the students. However, a standoff ensued before formal discussions could begin. The examinations, which began on October 8, could not be held on Monday due to the agitation,” IIT registrar Munuren Samson Champia said.
The students have demanded accountability for the alleged institutional lapses that they claim delayed emergency medical care for the deceased student. They have also called for the director’s immediate resignation, the implementation of a robust, round-the-clock emergency medical system in the hostel premises, and the permanent deployment of a campus doctor and a dedicated ambulance to ensure a swift response to medical emergencies.
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Officer-in-charge of Khelgaon police station Nirbhay Kumar confirmed the students’ demands but declined to elaborate further.
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Officer-in-charge of Khelgaon police station Nirbhay Kumar confirmed the students’ demands but declined to elaborate further.
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“The students are protesting peacefully, and no law and order problem has arisen so far. The students’ demands and their resolution by the institute’s management are internal matters. The police have no role in the matter,” Kumar said.
He added that a case of unnatural death had been registered and an investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.
The incident came to light on Saturday night when hostel residents alerted the institute administration after finding the student’s room locked from the inside. The administration subsequently informed the police.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
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Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.
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Home/India News/IIIT Ranchi suicide: Students continue protest; seek director’s resignation
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