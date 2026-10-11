IIIT Ranchi first-year student dies by suicide, probe underway: Police
Students have started an agitation on campus, demanding better counselling support during examinations
A first-year student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.
The incident came to light on Saturday night when hostel inmates alerted the institute administration after finding the room locked from the inside. The administration then informed the police.
Ranchi (Sadar) deputy superintendent of police Sanjeev Besra confirmed the incident and said a probe was underway to ascertain the reason behind the death.
“Probe is on to ascertain the reason. The deceased was a first-year student from Bihar. Preliminary investigation suggests examination pressure, with exams having started on October 8. The body has been sent for autopsy,” Besra said.
According to the police, the body has been sent to RIMS, Ranchi, for a post-mortem examination. The hostel room was sealed, and a forensic team seized the student’s mobile phone and other articles from the room for examination.
The student’s family members have been informed and are expected to arrive in Ranchi by tonight, police said.
Students have started an agitation on campus, demanding better counselling support during examinations.
“Students have demanded improvements in medical facilities. They are agitating. According to them, if there had been proper medical facilities on campus, he could have been saved,” Besra said.
Further investigation is underway, police said.
“Statements from some students are being recorded to ascertain whether it was examination stress or something else,” police said.
Meanwhile, the incident has reached the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). Former NCPCR chairperson and current member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Priyank Kanoongo, said the commission was taking cognisance of the incident.
“We are taking cognisance of the untimely death of a first-year student at IIIT in Ranchi,” Kanoongo said in a social media post.
He said the commission would investigate the alleged delay in providing medical treatment to the student, possible administrative negligence and the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide. “We are going to give necessary directions to the Education Ministry as well as law enforcement authorities and investigation agencies,” he said.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More