‘IIT Baba’ Abhay Singh arrested for ganja possession in Jaipur, released on bail

The Jaipur police on Monday arrested ‘IIT Baba’ Abhay Singh at a hotel for possessing ganja and claimed that they had received information about him “committing suicide.” They said that he had mentioned it on social media. However, he was later released as the police determined that the quantity of ganja was small. 'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh, who gained attention during the Maha Kumbh, spoke briefly to reporters while being arrested(ANI)

“We received this information that he (Baba Abhay Singh aka IIT Baba) was staying in a hotel, and he might commit suicide. When we reached there, he said that I consume 'ganja', I still have it in my possession, and I might have said something when I was unconscious. Possession of 'ganja' is a crime under the NDPS Act. So, we arrested him... Due to the small quantity, we have interrogated him and then released him on a bail bond. His followers informed the police that he was going to commit suicide as he had posted something on social media pages... If needed, he will be called again for the interrogation," the station house officer (SHO) of Shiprapath Police Station, Rajendra Godara, told ANI.

'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh, who gained attention during the Maha Kumbh, spoke briefly to reporters while being arrested. “I have nothing to say about it as of now. It's my birthday, and I want to be happy today," he said.

Singh, booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was later released on bail.

Recent scuffle with ‘saffron’ clad people

Earlier on Friday, Abhay Singh alleged that he was assaulted during a news debate on a private channel in Noida.

In his police complaint, Abhay Singh claimed that a group of “saffron-clad people” entered the newsroom, misbehaved with him, and attacked him with sticks. Following the incident, he staged a protest outside the Sector 126 police outpost but later withdrew it after being persuaded by the police, according to reports.

Sector 126 Station House Officer (SHO) Bhupendra Singh confirmed that Abhay Singh eventually decided not to file a formal complaint.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media showed ‘IIT Baba’ engaged in a debate when a group of sadhus entered the studio, leading to a heated argument. As tensions escalated, he attempted to leave, but the exact cause of the altercation remained unclear.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the videos.

(With ANI inputs)