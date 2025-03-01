Maha Kumbh’s viral ‘IIT Baba’ claims ‘saffron-clad’ people attacked him during news debate in Noida

Abhay Singh, also known as ‘IIT Baba' who gained popularity during the Maha Kumbh 2025 that recently concluded in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, has alleged that he was assaulted during a news debate on a private channel in Noida, news agency PTI reported on Friday. 'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh

In his police complaint, Abhay Singh claimed that a group of "saffron-clad people" entered the newsroom, misbehaved with him, and attacked him with sticks. Following the incident, ‘IIT Baba’ staged a protest outside the police outpost in Sector 126. However, he later withdrew his protest after being persuaded by the police, the report added.

Sector 126 station house officer (SHO) Bhupendra Singh confirmed that he was convinced and chose not to pursue a formal complaint.

Videos of the incident, which have gone viral on social media platform X, show ‘IIT Baba’ engaged in a discussion when a group of sadhus enters the studio, leading to an argument. As tensions escalate, IIT Baba attempts to leave the studio. However, the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Who is ‘IIT Baba’?

Since the Maha Kumbh began last month, several influencers, models, and actors have gained viral fame, including model-turned-sadhvi Harsha Richaria, bead garland seller Mona Lisa, 'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh, and actor Mamta Kulkarni.

Baba Abhay Singh, who has a background in aerospace engineering from IIT Bombay, describes his journey into spirituality not as a conscious decision but as an irresistible rujhaan (inclination)—a pull that led him towards devotion and service.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Abhay Singh reflected on how his engineering background shaped his perspective on life. He explained that studying aerospace engineering enhanced his logical reasoning and intellectual abilities. However, he stressed that while science develops IQ, art nurtures EQ (emotional quotient), both of which are essential for a balanced life.

He believes that all disciplines, from art to philosophy, are interconnected with self-discovery, devotion, and a deeper connection to the divine.

Discussing his diverse career path before embracing spirituality, he said, “I did many kinds of jobs. The last job I did was designing applications and websites. Before that, I did travel photography and a government-sponsored project, as well as documentation of Indian arts and crafts and history. I travelled a lot and documented a lot of old temples and painting styles. I also worked in magazines and filmmaking and made fictional films.”

Speaking about the Maha Kumbh, Baba Abhay Singh praised the facilities, saying, “The facilities are very good here. I feel that this should not just be limited to Adhyatmikta, I believe that international scientists and ISRO scientists should also come here and feel the connection between Adhyatma and their learning. The quest for knowledge led me to this path. There is a 'shift' in you. That is also why many people are attracted to spirituality, they have these questions in mind, how to relieve anxiety, how to get away from stress, but there is a need to be connected to the roots also.”

He further talked about the deeper purpose behind spirituality, stating, “It's not just to calm your mind, but there is a need to understand that there is a motive also behind this, which is also why people have dedicated their whole lives to this.”

