IITian Baba trolled for predicting India's defeat against Pakistan, apologises: 'Mujhe mann hi mann...'

As India triumphed over Pakistan in Sunday's Champions Trophy match, the country erupted in celebration. The cricket rivalry between the two nations took center stage as fans flooded social media hailing team India especially Virat Kohli whose crucial century led India to the easy win. Amid the celebrations, another figure whose name started trending on social media was Abhay Singh, the aerospace engineer-turned-sadhu who is popularly known as ‘IITian baba'. Abhay Singh, popularly known as IITian Baba, who had predicted India's loss, was trolled on social media.(X/@himanshu_zerO9)

Internet roasts IITian Baba

The former IIT-Mumbai graduate who became a sensation during the Mahakumbh had appeared in a podcast earlier and confidently claimed that there were no chances India could win against Pakistan. "Iss bar India nahi jeetegi. Virat Kohli aur sabko bol do ki jeet ke dikha dein. Maine bola nahi jeetegi India toh nahi jeetegi. (India will not win this time. Tell Virat Kohli and Co to try their best to win but they won't. If I say they won't win, they won't win," he had prophesied.

After India's win, social media began trolling the so-called sadhu with memes with many users urging content creators to stop inviting him to their podcasts labelling him as a fraud.

Prafull Billore, the founder of MBA Chai Wala Group, also shared a post resigning from his post “panauti” or unlucky for team India, hinting that IITian Baba can now take over.

A majority of the posts demanded the viral 'baba' to stop making predictions, asking him to stay away from the limelight.

IITian Baba apologises

After a barrage of tweets called him out for his wrong prediction, Abhay Singh took to X and shared a post apologising for his prediction and posted pictures of Virat Kohli and team India celebrating after their win.

"I want to publicly apologise and ask each one of you all to celebrate, it's party time. Mujhe mann hi mann pata tha ki India jeetega. (I knew in my heart that India would win.)," he said.

