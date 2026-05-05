‘I’ll be next target': Raghav Chadha makes big claim against AAP, meets President Murmu with other MPs

“According to sources, I will be their next target. The Punjab govt hired agencies to threaten us on social media,” Chadha further said.

On Tuesday, Chadha, alongwith MPs Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal met President Droupadi Murmu and flagged concerns regarding the AAP-led Punjab government's actions on some MPs. “We told the President about the way the Punjab government has been using state machinery for dangerous vendetta politics against the MPs who left AAP to join the BJP,” Chadha said in a media interaction.

Raghav Chadha, who recently switched over to the BJP from AAP alongwith six other Rajya Sabha MPs, claimed vendetta politics by his former party and said that sources have told him he would be the “next target”.

His allegations against the AAP came days after Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB)'s raids on a textile major’s unit linked to MP Rajinder Gupta in Dhaula, and reports of two FIRs against MP Sandeep Gupta in the state.

'President assured us protection' Chadha also said that in the meeting with President Murmu, the newly-inducted BJP MPs were assured “protection” as they flagged targeting by the AAP. “The President has assured us of our protection and of protecting the Constitution,” Chadha said.

A similar assertion was made by MP Sandeep Pathak who also spoke to the media after the meeting. As reported by HT earlier, two cases under non-bailable sections were filed against Pathak in Punjab. However, it was never officially confirmed by the police or the Rajya Sabha MP, it wasn't clear what the FIRs were in connection with.

Reacting to his decision to quit the AAP, the Punjab MP said: “We had decided to leave AAP based on our rights given by the Constitution. AAP is trying to intimidate us by filing fake FIRs. We will fight a legal battle... We are working for the interest of the country."