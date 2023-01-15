Home / India News / ‘I’m safe…don't panic': NCP MP Supriya Sule after her saree catches fire at event

‘I’m safe…don't panic': NCP MP Supriya Sule after her saree catches fire at event

india news
Published on Jan 15, 2023 04:20 PM IST

The incident happened when Supriya Sule was in Hinjawadi to inaugurate a karate competition. A video showed her saree accidentally catching fire by touching a table lamp as she garlanded a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

NCP MP Supriya Sule.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
NCP MP Supriya Sule.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
BySharangee Dutta | Reported by Yogesh Joshi, New Delhi

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule's saree caught fire Sunday during an inauguration event in Maharashtra's Pune. However, in a statement, she later said that she is safe and also urged everyone not to panic.

“I was at the inauguration of the karate competition organised in the Hinjewadi area when my saree suddenly caught fire. But the fire was controlled quickly. I am safe and I urge everyone not to panic,” the statement by the Baramati MP read.

The incident happened when the Baramati MP was in Hinjawadi to inaugurate a karate competition. Her saree accidentally caught fire while she was garlanding a small statute of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A video of the incident shows Sule's saree touching a table lamp as she garlanded the statute, according to news agency PTI.

The MP asked her well wishers, citizens, and her party workers and leaders not to worry about her. “The fire was doused in time,” Sule added in the statement.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sharangee Dutta

    A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts.

Topics
supriya sule nationalist congress party ncp baramati maharashtra fire + 4 more
supriya sule nationalist congress party ncp baramati maharashtra fire + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out