IMD predicts heatwave in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi till April 19 | Check details

  • The weather department has also predicted light rainfall bringing relief from the scorching heat.
The light isolated rainfall is likely in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi in a few days. (Representational image)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 07:21 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather forecast predicted that the ongoing heatwave is likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh among other states till April 19. However, the conditions are likely to abate after that due to the approaching western disturbances and wind conditions. The weather department has also predicted light rainfall bringing relief from the scorching heat. The light isolated rainfall is likely in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi in a few days. Check the complete weather forecast for various states for the next few days.

> According to the IMD, a heatwave over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra's Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal is expected on April 18 and 19; over Jharkhand on April 18-20.

>Light isolated rainfall is likely over Punjab during the next five days; Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are expected to see light rainfall from April 19-22.

>Light scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh during the next five days and over Uttarakhand on April 20-22.

>Dust storm at isolated places is very likely over West Uttar Pradesh on April 20 and 21; East Uttar Pradesh on April 21 and Rajasthan on April 18-21.

>Strong dust-raising winds (speed reaching 25-35 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh on April 19 and 20.

>Isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha during the next five days.

