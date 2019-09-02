Imran Khan, Bernie Sanders attack India over Kashmir issue

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 02:44 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday asked the international community to recognise the grave threat to regional and world peace posed by a nuclear-armed India “taken over by the Hindu supremacist group, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)”.

“We are talking about a country of over a billion people with nuclear weapons taken over by an extreme ideology. All minorities are now being systematically targeted in India . Kashmiris have been under siege for the past 28 days. This is the same RSS philosophy which led to the massacre of Muslims in the Indian state of Gujarat,” Pakistan PM said addressing the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) in Houston on Sunday via video link.

PM Imran said the whole of India is in the grip of an extremist ideology that is threatening the very fabric of Indian society.

Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders also expressed concern over the current conditions in Kashmir, terming it “unacceptable”, a media report said on Sunday.

Addressing the ISNA, the Vermont Senator said the US must ensure the implementation of international laws and should press for a peaceful resolution through the UN, leading Pakistan daily, The Express Tribune reported.

(With Agency Inputs)

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 02:44 IST