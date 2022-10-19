In first speech after win, Kharge all praises for Sonia, vows to work with Rahul

Newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday extended his greetings to outgoing party chief Sonia Gandhi who he said sacrificed many years of her life for the grand old party.

Addressing the media after winning the election, Kharge said, "I want to thank Sonia Gandhi on behalf of all party workers. Under her leadership, we formed our government at the Centre twice.”

The Rajya Sabha MP further said he would work together with party leader Rahul Gandhi who is currently headlining the Bharat Jodo Yatra and had cast his vote for the election from a campsite in Karnataka.

Party MP Randeep Surjewala said Kharge will take charge of the new role on October 26.

Kharge also congratulated his opponent in the election Shashi Tharoor. “I want to congratulate my partner Shashi Tharoor as well. I met him and discussed how to take the party forward."

“We all have to work like workers of the party, nobody is big or small in the party. We have to unitedly fight against the fascist forces that are attacking the democratic institutions under the garb of communalism,” he added.

Congress's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry announced Kharge's name after the counting of votes and said that of the total 9,385 votes polled in the Congress president poll, Kharge got 7,897 votes and Tharoor received 1,072 votes. The rest of the 416 votes were declared invalid.

