Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has backed the Cockroach Janta Party, stating that waving the tricolour at Jantar Mantar is “not a crime.” The Congress MP's statement comes after CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five days' judicial custody for breaching Jantar Mantar.

The Congress MP's statement comes after CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five days' judicial custody for breaching Jantar Mantar. (HT Photo/PTI)

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Taking to X, Gandhi stated that “waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice.” Track LIVE Updates on Delhi protests here

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The Congress MP added that all protests across India are united by one cause.

Deep Dive Why did Rahul Gandhi defend the CJP leaders’ protest at Jantar Mantar? Gandhi said that waving the Tricolour during a peaceful protest is not a crime and called jailing young protesters an act of cowardice. He described the demonstrations as citizens demanding their constitutional rights. Why were CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka sent to judicial custody? Police said the leaders entered Jantar Mantar without authorisation after it had been de-notified as a protest site. An FIR alleged trespassing, and a Special Executive Magistrate sent Das and Ranka to five days’ judicial custody. Where can people hold demonstrations after Jantar Mantar was de-notified? A Delhi Police circular named Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in Shahdara as alternative venues for protests and demonstrations.

“Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights. Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it,” he wrote.

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CJP leaders sent to judicial custody

{{^usCountry}} Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained on Tuesday morning after the duo, along with 12 other CJP leaders, breached Jantar Mantar to wave a tricolour as part of their protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained on Tuesday morning after the duo, along with 12 other CJP leaders, breached Jantar Mantar to wave a tricolour as part of their protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

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The CJP's act at Jantar Mantar came a day after a Delhi Police circular de-notified the Lutyens' Delhi site as a designated protest site.

Das, Ranka and CJP's national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg Police Station on Wednesday morning, where they were sent to five-day judicial custody.

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Shinde, meanwhile, was let out after signing a personal bond.

After Das, Ranka and other CJP leaders were detained, the groups' legal head Ratna Singh claimed that their phones have been taken away and they have not been allowed to meet with their legal representative.

Taking to X, Singh also added that Das and Ranka were not allowed to meet their lawyers "till late at night," and were brought to Parliament Street PS at 3am in a private van.