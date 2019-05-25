In advice to wannabe ministers, PM Modi tells them to stay out of controversy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid down a few ground rules for all newly-elected Members of Parliament and advised them to steer clear of the VIP culture and unnecessary publicity.

The prime minister was addressing a key meeting of the NDA parliamentary party in Parliament’s Central Hall soon after being unanimously elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance.

Mentioning those MPs who had been elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time, he advised them not to be misled by people for ministerial berths. He also told the newly-elected MPs to believe in themselves and stay clear of the media.

“I often see that some people are restless until they issue a “message to the nation”. The media is also aware of this and they will wait outside the gates since morning hoping for a sound byte. We are blamed for things which we are not responsible for,” PM Modi said.

Emphasizing that power should not make the newly elected leaders arrogant, he asked them not to take any favours and pick responsible and trustworthy people as their aides. He also added that nothing that was reported in the media would cost any minister his job.

