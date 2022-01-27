In Assam, 246 insurgents of two outfits lay down arms, surrender

A total of 246 terrorists from two outfits of Assam, the Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA) and United Gorkha Peoples Organisation (UGPO), formally surrendered and laid down arms before Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Thursday.

According to Assam Police, members of both the outfits deposited 277 types of arms, grenades and 720 rounds of ammunition at the event held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra. Nearly 77 cadres of TLA surrendered and laid down arms, while the rest 169 were from UGPO.

“All the main operatives of both the outfits including their chairmen, commander-in-chiefs, general secretaries have surrendered today. A few of their cadres, who are in jail or absconding, may have remained. We will deal with them later,” said Hiren Chandra Nath, additional DGP (Special Branch), Assam Police.

Formed in 2014, TLA was mainly active in Marigaon, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong districts while UGPO, which was formed in 2007, was active in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Biswanath districts.

In the same event, 462 former militants of five different terrorist outfits (Rabha National Liberation Front-28, National Santhal Liberation Army-41, Adivasi Dragon Fighters-61, National Liberation Front of Bengalis-303 and United Peoples’ Revolutionary Front-29) who had surrendered last year were handed over financial grants of ₹1.5 lakh each by the CM for their rehabilitation.

