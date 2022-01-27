Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / In Assam, 246 insurgents of two outfits lay down arms, surrender
india news

In Assam, 246 insurgents of two outfits lay down arms, surrender

Formed in 2014, TLA was mainly active in Marigaon, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong districts while UGPO, which was formed in 2007, was active in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Biswanath districts.
An insurgent handing over arms to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Guwahati on Thursday. (TWITTER/@Himanta Biswa Sarma.)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 07:13 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

A total of 246 terrorists from two outfits of Assam, the Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA) and United Gorkha Peoples Organisation (UGPO), formally surrendered and laid down arms before Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Thursday.

According to Assam Police, members of both the outfits deposited 277 types of arms, grenades and 720 rounds of ammunition at the event held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra. Nearly 77 cadres of TLA surrendered and laid down arms, while the rest 169 were from UGPO.

“All the main operatives of both the outfits including their chairmen, commander-in-chiefs, general secretaries have surrendered today. A few of their cadres, who are in jail or absconding, may have remained. We will deal with them later,” said Hiren Chandra Nath, additional DGP (Special Branch), Assam Police.

Formed in 2014, TLA was mainly active in Marigaon, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong districts while UGPO, which was formed in 2007, was active in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Biswanath districts.

RELATED STORIES

In the same event, 462 former militants of five different terrorist outfits (Rabha National Liberation Front-28, National Santhal Liberation Army-41, Adivasi Dragon Fighters-61, National Liberation Front of Bengalis-303 and United Peoples’ Revolutionary Front-29) who had surrendered last year were handed over financial grants of 1.5 lakh each by the CM for their rehabilitation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times . ...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP