Hasana Bibi Molla had voted in four assembly elections when her name was first flagged in January 2026 for logical discrepancy during the West Bengal special intensive revision. Molla, an elector from the Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency, had a spelling mismatch — a common reason for people ending up in the logical discrepancy list, which was 6 million strong at the time. In March, she was cleared by a judicial officer. In the same month, her name was included in

According to ECI’s affidavit before the top court, only 126,194 appeals were decided by September 21, while 3.7 million were pending. HT PHOTO more less