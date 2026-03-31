In Chhattisgarh's Sukma, cautious hope after long Naxal shadow

Over the course of his four decades on earth, Sodi Naresh followed a rigid routine. He rarely stepped outside his village of Tekalguriam, only travelling two to three times a month to the nearest town of Jagargunda to buy essential kitchen supplies such as rice, salt, onions and oil. Deep inside Sukma in southern Chhattisgarh, the 46-year-old spent his days in the fields and forests near his house, trying to keep his head down and his family of six inconspicuous in an area that sat directly in the crosshairs of an armed conflict between the Maoists and the government. Madvi Hidma, a top Maoist commander, was killed in a gunfight late last year. (HT Photo) Caught in the bloody war between the writ of the “Jantana Sarkar” — the Maoists’ parallel governance system — and the Indian state, entire generations here grew up without basic amenities and only one mission, safeguarding their loved ones from the cyclical violence.

Eradicating naxalism: Timeline

Over the course of the past year, though, Naresh’s habits are changing. He is hoping to travel more, has applied for travel documents and a voter identity card, and dreaming of upgrading his hut to a brick-and-mortar house. And he is now glued to his phone, scrolling through videos posted by local YouTubers chronicling the collapse of the Maoist movement in these forests. “I started using a mobile phone only in early 2025, after a tower was installed by the security forces,” he said. “That was a year after they took back control of our village and set up a camp. The Maoists never allowed roads, police or even electricity here. We never felt the need for phones”. “If we had to send a message, we would walk 30 kilometres to the nearest town, stay overnight, and return the next day. For us, the Maoists were our voice, our representatives, our only link to the outside world.” Also read: Senior Maoist, 8 other operatives surrender in Andhra As final hours of a decades-long insurgency unfold in the forests of Bastar and the Union government’s March 31, 2026 deadline to end Left-Wing Extremism approaches, tens of thousands of local residents such as Naresh stand on the cusp of a tectonic change in their lives. Deep inside these jungles, which was until recently the central guerrilla headquarters of the Maoists, a team of security forces is on a final mission. Accompanied by surrendered senior Maoist commander Papa Rao, they hope to apprehend the final smattering of Maoist fighters and persuade them to return. The team entered the forest last Friday and is expected back by Tuesday afternoon. With less than 48 hours to go, the message is clear: bring back as many as possible — alive if they choose to surrender, dead if they resist. Over the past year, the insurgency has thinned dramatically. Nineteen of 21 members of the Maoist’s Central Committee have either been killed or have surrendered. Their military commanders and mid-level leadership have been wiped out. According to central forces, the rebels no longer exercise control over any village. Against this backdrop, Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday declared that “India is free of Naxalism” — fulfilling a promise repeatedly articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past year. For residents like Naresh, however, the story is more layered. Since he was born in April 1980 — around the same time the Maoists were setting up their base in Bastar — Tekalguriam has had little electricity, mobile network or road connectivity, an isolation that was necessary for Maoists because it is next to the Puvarti village, once a key base for the military wing of the CPI(Maoist).

eradicating naxalism