In high-level security meet, PM directs officials to help Indians stuck in Middle East warzone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran and the widening regional escalation that has since followed. According to a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the CCS was briefed on the February 28 air strikes in Iran and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries. The high-level panel expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community across the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in New Delhi. (PMO)

"The CCS reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students appearing for scheduled examinations, as well as the broader implications for regional security and economic and commercial activities. The CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," PIB said in a statement.

India has an estimated 9.6 million nationals living and working in West Asia, including around 10,000 in Iran. With multiple countries shutting airspace and missile and drone attacks reported across parts of the Gulf, New Delhi is closely monitoring the situation.

The committee directed all concerned departments to take “necessary and feasible measures” to assist Indian nationals impacted by the developments. However, officials indicated that New Delhi is not immediately considering evacuations, given the closure of airspace in several countries and the volatile security environment.

The meeting was convened shortly after PM Modi returned to Delhi late Sunday night from a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, where he inaugurated development projects in Madurai. It comes against the backdrop of heightened diplomatic sensitivity for India.

Days earlier, Modi had travelled to Israel, where he addressed the Knesset and elevated bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership. The visit was marked by strong public messaging of solidarity. The fresh conflict between Israel and Iran, however, places India in a delicate balancing position as it seeks to maintain strategic ties across the region while protecting its diaspora and economic interests.

The Ministry of External Affairs has already issued advisories urging Indian nationals in Iran, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE and Palestine to exercise utmost caution, avoid non-essential travel and remain vigilant. Indian embassies in Tehran, Tel Aviv, Abu Dhabi and Damascus have activated helplines and are in continuous contact with nationals.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken separately with his Iranian and Israeli counterparts, conveying India’s “deep concern” over the developments and reiterating the need for restraint. In its earlier statement, the MEA said India believes “dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues,” adding that sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected.

The CCS, echoing that position, underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue.