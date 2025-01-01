Lucknow: 5 family members, including 2 minors, found murdered in hotel; accused arrested

Five members of a family were found murdered inside a hotel in Lucknow early on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported citing the police. The accused has been arrested and identified as Arshad, 24, a senior police officer said. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Central Lucknow, Raveena Tyagi.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Central Lucknow, Raveena Tyagi, said the incident took place at Hotel Sharanjit in Naka area of the Uttar Pradesh capital.

“The accused, identified as Arshad (24), allegedly killed five members of his own family. Following the gruesome act, the local police promptly apprehended the accused from the crime scene,” PTI quoted Tyagi as saying.

The deceased have been identified as Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16) and Rahmeen (18) – all sisters of Arshad. The fifth is Asma, the mother of the accused, according to police.

The police officer said Arshad is a native of Agra, adding the preliminary inquiry has revealed that he took the step because of domestic disputes.

The forensic teams have been deployed at the crime spot to collect evidence while a detailed probe has been launched into the matter, she said.