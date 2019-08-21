In phone call with PM Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson regrets I-Day stir

india

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and regretted the incidents of violence outside the Indian High Commission in London on Independence Day last week.

During the conversation, Modi raised the issue of violence against members of the Indian diaspora celebrating Independence Day outside the Indian mission, according to a statement issued by the PM’s Office.

Modi drew Johnson’s attention to the challenges posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda, including by violent means. “...he referred to the violence and vandalism perpetrated by a large mob against the High Commission of India in London on the last Independence Day of India,” the statement read.

Johnson regretted the incident and assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure safety and security of the High Commission, its personnel and visitors, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a French official said President Emmanuel Macron will discuss tensions in Kashmir with PM Modi when the two meet in Paris this week.

