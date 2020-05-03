In pics: Shower of flowers, fly-pasts in IAF’s spectacular ‘thank you’ show for Covid-19 warriors
Military jets, including Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar, flew over Rajpath in Delhi and orbited over the city for around 30 minutes on Sunday.
A spectacular fly-past was carried out by a fleet of Indian Air Force military jets over the national capital as part of a nationwide exercise to express gratitude toward lakhs of ‘Covid-19 warriors’ in the frontline of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Premier transport aircraft C-130 also carried out a separate fly-past over the Delhi/NCR region.
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday announced that the three armed forces services will carry out a series of activities to thank the “corona warriors” on Sunday.
The thanks-giving activities started on Sunday morning with the wreath-laying ceremony at the national police memorial in Delhi to honour the police personnel deployed in the enforcement of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
The IAF-led fly-pasts is also carried out in Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Srinagar, Chandigarh, among other cities across the country.
Military helicopters also flew over hospitals that are treating coronavirus patients and shower petals as a tribute. One such hospital was the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.
