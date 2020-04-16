In Raipur, AIIMS nurses look after 3-month old girl after mother, family test Covid-19 positive

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 00:43 IST

With the mother and two other members of a three-month-old’s family testing positive for Covid-19 and undergoing treatment at AIIMS Raipur, four nurses of the same facility are now looking after the infant.

The AIIMS Raipur on Wednesday posted a video on its Facebook page, in which the nurses are seen feeding the baby milk through a bottle.

“The 27-year-old woman tested positive on April 12. Her two kids - a 22-month-old boy and a 3-month-old girl, were also brought along with her to AIIMS and kept in a separate room in the isolation ward. Since there was no immediate relative to take care of them, the nurses took the responsibility,” AIIMS Raipur’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) SS Sharma told Hindustan Times.

Sharma further said that the woman’s brother was called to take care of the kids but he too tested positive for coronavirus and then doctors called the maternal grandmother but she was also found Covid-19 positive.

“Later, their father reached Raipur and he is taking care of the boy but the girl is with the nurses. The samples of the two children were also sent for screening which came out negative,” Sharma said adding that the two children have been kept under observation.

All the twenty patients who are admitted in AIIMS are from Katghora town of Korba district.

Katghora, located around 200 km from the state capital Raipur, has emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot in the state with 24 confirmed cases reported there.

On April 4, a 16-year-old boy among 16 Tablighi Jamaat members who were staying in a mosque of Purani Basti area of Katghora tested positive for Covid-19. Later, 23 others in the same area, most of whom came in contact with this Jamaat group, were also detected positive for the disease.

Till now, a total of 33 positive cases have been reported in the state and of them, 13 have been discharged after being cured.