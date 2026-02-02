Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Does Budget 2026 impact tax slabs, what are new rules?
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, during the presentation of Union Budget 2026-27, announced that the New Income Tax Act, 2025, will come into effect from April 1, 2026, replacing the six-decade-old tax law.
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Besides announcing how the new Income Tax Act will impact people from April 1, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also extended the deadline for filing IT returns, while speaking on Union Budget 2026-27. However, no changes were introduced in the tax structure or slabs in this year's budget....Read More
Last year, in the Union Budget 2025, taxpayers received substantial relief in tax slabs.
The tax structure under the new tax regime is as follows:
- 0-4 lakh rupees - Nil
- 4-8 lakh rupees - 5%
- 8-12 lakh rupees - 10%
- 12-16 lakh rupees - 15%
- 16-20 lakh rupees - 20%
- 20-24 lakh rupees - 25%
- Above 24 lakh rupees - 30%
What is the new Income Tax Act, 2025?
The Income Tax Act, 2025, introduces no change in the tax slab rates. It simplifies direct taxes, removing ambiguities and thus reducing the scope of legal actions.
The new law also has a streamlined tax structure, with the total number of sections reduced from 819 to 536, the total number of chapters cut from 47 to 23, 16 schedules included, and new tools -- tables and formulas -- introduced for clarity and ease of interpretation.
The new I-T Act has four core objectives:
1. Simplification: Replace obsolete language and redundant provisions with clear, concise, and modern legal text.
2. Digital interpretation: Allow faceless assessments and digital compliance to reduce corruption and human interface.
3. Taxpayer-centric approach: Enhance transparency, improve ease of filing and reduce litigation.
4. Global alignment: Reflect contemporary economic realities, including taxation of digital assets and global income.
Budget 2026-27
In her 81-minute Budget 2026 speech, Nirmala Sitharaman touched upon some important issues: time of Income Tax return filing, hike in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on Futures and Options, expansion of India's semiconductor mission, and the rare earth corridors.
What's cheaper?
- Personal use imported goods
- 17 drugs or medicines for cancer patients
- Drugs, medicines and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) for 7 rare diseases
- Leather items (footwear)
- Textile garments
- Seafood products
- Overseas tour package
- Lithium-Ion Cells for batteries
- Solar glass
- Critical minerals
- Biogas-blended CNG
- Aircraft manufacturing components
- Microwave oven
- Foreign education
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: How will buyback tax be calculated now?
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Under the new system, buyback gains will be taxed like normal capital gains. The I-T department said, “Shareholders other than promoters will pay tax on such gains at the applicable capital gains tax rate. That is 12.5% for long term capital gains, listed and unlisted. 20% on short term listed, and applicable rate on short term unlisted.”
The calculation will be simple:
Buyback price – Cost of acquisition = Capital gains
For example, if a shareholder bought a share for ₹100 and sold it in a buyback for ₹150, the taxable gain will be ₹50.
If the share was held for more than 12 months, the gain will be taxed at 12.5% (long-term capital gains).
If held for less than 12 months, it will be taxed at 20% (short-term capital gains).
This is lower than dividend taxation, which could go up to 30% depending on the income slab.
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: What changed in Budget 2026?
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Until now, buyback proceeds were taxed as dividend income. This meant shareholders paid tax as per their income tax slabs, which could go up to 30%.
In her Budget 2026 speech, Sitharaman announced that buyback taxation would move back to the capital gains system.
“A buyback was presently taxed as dividend but extinguishment of share was treated as capital loss. This posed problems to small shareholders who had no capital gains to offset the loss,” the Income Tax Department said. “Also, a buyback conceptually is in nature of capital gains.”
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: What is a buyback?
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), a “buy-back” means the purchase by a company of its own shares in accordance with the provisions of company law.
In simple terms, a buyback is when a company offers to purchase its own shares from shareholders and then cancels those shares. This reduces the total number of shares in the market, which can increase earnings per share and the promoter’s stake in the company.
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: What did Sitharaman say on income tax?
“I propose that any interest awarded by the motor accident claims tribunal to a natural person will be exempt from income tax and any TDS on this account will be done away with,”Nirmala Sitharaman on income tax.
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Check the revised tax rate structure
In the new tax regime, the Union Budget 2025 revised tax rate structure to:
0-4 lakh rupees - Nil
4-8 lakh rupees - 5 percent
8-12 lakh rupees - 10 percent
12-16 lakh rupees - 15 percent
16-20 lakh rupees - 20 percent
20- 24 lakh rupees - 25 percent
Above 24 lakh rupees - 30 percent
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: What benefits does new I-T Act offer?
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: The streamlined and modernised framework of the new Act further simplifies the technicalities by replacing the confusing terms 'assessment year' and 'previous year' with just one term -- 'Tax Year'.
According to the new Act, "tax year" means the 12-month period of the financial year commencing on April 1. In case of a business or profession newly set up, or a source of income that has newly come into existence in any financial year, the tax year shall be the period beginning with: a) the date of setting up of such business or profession; or b) the date on which such source of income newly comes into existence, and ending with the said financial year.
The Income Tax Act, 2025, also enables the central government to design new schemes aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and accountability in tax administration.
Compliance has been further simplified in this act, with Tax Deducted at Source (TDS)-related provisions, earlier spanning across multiple sections, have now been streamlined and grouped under a single section - Section 393.
The act allows taxpayers to claim TDS refund even when I-T returns are filed after deadlines, without any penal charges.
The new Act also aims for digital-first enforcement, where the virtual digital space is defined as an environment, area, or realm constructed and experienced through computer technology.
And lastly, the new Income Tax Act, 2025, also introduces a vigorous and taxpayer-friendly framework for resolving disputes.
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates:The new I-T Act has four core objectives
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates:
1. Simplification: Replace obsolete language and redundant provisions with clear, concise, and modern legal text.
2. Digital interpretation: Allow faceless assessments and digital compliance to reduce corruption and human interface.
3. Taxpayer-centric approach: Enhance transparency, improve ease of filing and reduce litigation.
4. Global alignment: Reflect contemporary economic realities, including taxation of digital assets and global income.
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: What is the new Income Tax Act, 2025?
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: The Income Tax Act, 2025, is revenue-neutral and introduces no change in the tax slab rates. It simplifies direct taxes, removing ambiguities and thus reducing the scope of legal actions. The new act also has a streamlined tax structure, with the total number of sections reduced from 819 to 536, the total number of chapters cut from 47 to 23, 16 schedules included, and new tools -- tables and formulas -- introduced for clarity and ease of interpretation.
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: What are the list of items expected to get costlier?
Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: A list of items expected to get costlier:
- Alcohol
- Cigarettes
- Nuclear Power Projects components
- Minerals, iron ore, coal
- Misreporting of income tax
- Stock options and future trading