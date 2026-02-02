Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Does Budget 2026 impact tax slabs, what are new rules?

Last year, in the Union Budget 2025, taxpayers received substantial relief in tax slabs.

The tax structure under the new tax regime is as follows:

- 0-4 lakh rupees - Nil

- 4-8 lakh rupees - 5%

- 8-12 lakh rupees - 10%

- 12-16 lakh rupees - 15%

- 16-20 lakh rupees - 20%

- 20-24 lakh rupees - 25%

- Above 24 lakh rupees - 30%

What is the new Income Tax Act, 2025?

The Income Tax Act, 2025, introduces no change in the tax slab rates. It simplifies direct taxes, removing ambiguities and thus reducing the scope of legal actions.

The new law also has a streamlined tax structure, with the total number of sections reduced from 819 to 536, the total number of chapters cut from 47 to 23, 16 schedules included, and new tools -- tables and formulas -- introduced for clarity and ease of interpretation.

The new I-T Act has four core objectives:

1. Simplification: Replace obsolete language and redundant provisions with clear, concise, and modern legal text.

2. Digital interpretation: Allow faceless assessments and digital compliance to reduce corruption and human interface.

3. Taxpayer-centric approach: Enhance transparency, improve ease of filing and reduce litigation.

4. Global alignment: Reflect contemporary economic realities, including taxation of digital assets and global income.

Budget 2026-27

In her 81-minute Budget 2026 speech, Nirmala Sitharaman touched upon some important issues: time of Income Tax return filing, hike in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on Futures and Options, expansion of India's semiconductor mission, and the rare earth corridors.

What's cheaper?