Income tax dept asks to ignore ‘significant transactions’ emails, says they are 'erroneous'
The department said that the emails were meant only as facilitative reminders to help taxpayers review financial information.
The Income Tax Department on Saturday asked taxpayers to ignore certain emails sent under its Advance Tax e-Campaign for Assessment Year 2026-27 after some messages were found to contain incorrect information about “significant transactions.”
In a clarification posted on X (Twitter), the department said it had received reports from taxpayers about inaccuracies in the communications and is working with its service provider to resolve the issue. “Certain taxpayers have received emails containing inaccurate details regarding ‘significant transactions’… the department regrets the inconvenience caused,” it said.
The department added that the emails were meant only as facilitative reminders to help taxpayers review financial information and ensure advance tax compliance where applicable.
It advised taxpayers to verify their transaction details through the e-Campaign tab on the Compliance Portal available on the income tax e-filing website. “In the meantime, taxpayers are requested to kindly ignore the earlier email communication related to the Advance Tax e-Campaign for AY 2026-27,” the department said, while thanking taxpayers who flagged the error.
The department said it appreciates taxpayers’ cooperation while the issue is being resolved.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More