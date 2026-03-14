Income tax dept asks to ignore ‘significant transactions’ emails, says they are 'erroneous'

In a clarification posted on X (Twitter), the department said it had received reports from taxpayers about inaccuracies in the communications and is working with its service provider to resolve the issue. “Certain taxpayers have received emails containing inaccurate details regarding ‘significant transactions’… the department regrets the inconvenience caused,” it said.

The Income Tax Department on Saturday asked taxpayers to ignore certain emails sent under its Advance Tax e-Campaign for Assessment Year 2026-27 after some messages were found to contain incorrect information about “significant transactions.”

The department added that the emails were meant only as facilitative reminders to help taxpayers review financial information and ensure advance tax compliance where applicable.

It advised taxpayers to verify their transaction details through the e-Campaign tab on the Compliance Portal available on the income tax e-filing website. “In the meantime, taxpayers are requested to kindly ignore the earlier email communication related to the Advance Tax e-Campaign for AY 2026-27,” the department said, while thanking taxpayers who flagged the error.

The department said it appreciates taxpayers’ cooperation while the issue is being resolved.