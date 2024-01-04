‘India a major power, strategically confident’, says Chinese daily amid LAC standoff

China's leading daily Global Times on Tuesday lauded India, calling it ‘more strategically confident’ and ‘proactive’ in developing a ‘Bharat narrative’.



It also hailed the country's strides in economic, social governance and foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this amid the tensions between the two nuclear powered nations after the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

The article penned by Zhang Jiadong, the director of the Center for South Asian Studies at Shanghai's Fudan University highlights New Delhi's achievements in the past four years, PTI reported.



“India is indeed a major power, and rapid changes in internal and external strategies pose challenges to both itself and the international community. It appears that a transformed, stronger, and more assertive India has become a new geopolitical factor that many countries need to consider," Jiadong said in his article.



Acknowledging India's robust economic growth, improvements in urban governance, shift in attitude towards international relations including that with China, the article stated that the Indian representatives earlier used to focus on Beijing's measures to reduce trade imbalance.



Now, Jiadong's article added, the focus is more on India's export potential. Further, the article in the Communist nation-run Global Times cited India's shift from focusing on its democratic consensus with the western world to highlighting the ‘Indian feature’ of democratic politics.

Chinese mouthpiece hails India's foreign policy

Lauding India's foreign policy under PM Modi, the article cited India's multi-alignment approach and strengthening ties with major global powers like the United States, Japan and Russia, while maintaining a nuanced stand in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

"Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power, he has advocated for a multi-alignment strategy, promoting India's relations with the US, Japan, Russia and other countries and regional organisations," the article stated.

(With PTI inputs)