India approves up to 654 MW of power export to flood-hit Nepal for 18 hours every day till December 31

The Ministry of Power has approved the export of up to 654 MW of electricity to Nepal from September 13 to December 31, as the neighbouring country grapples with power shortages following extensive damage to its hydropower infrastructure caused by recent devastating flash floods.

A man walks along a mud-covered riverbank following deadly flash floods and mudslides, in Dhading district, Nepal, September 14, 2026. (REUTERS)

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Under the approval, electricity will be supplied to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) for 18 hours a day, from 0000 hours to 1800 hours, the Ministry of Power said.

Also Read | Nepal govt report says floods led to estimated $4.7 billion recovery, reconstruction needs

How will electricity be exported?

Of the total approved capacity, up to 600 MW of electricity can be exported through the Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar 400 kV D/c transmission line. Another 54 MW can be supplied through the Tanakpur-Mahendranagar 132 kV S/c transmission line, according to the Ministry.

The Ministry said the arrangement has been approved as an immediate measure to help Nepal address the shortfall in domestic electricity generation after the floods severely affected several hydropower facilities.

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{{^usCountry}} "The quantum of power to be exported from January 2027 will be reviewed in December 2026," the Ministry of Power said in a release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The quantum of power to be exported from January 2027 will be reviewed in December 2026," the Ministry of Power said in a release. {{/usCountry}}

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The decision comes amid the large-scale devastation caused by the recent floods and landslides in Nepal, which have damaged critical infrastructure and disrupted essential services across several parts of the country.

Also Read | Nepal’s flash floods death toll rises to 1,385

Why need of additional electricity?

Explaining the need for additional electricity supplies, the Ministry said the recent floods have caused significant damage to hydropower infrastructure, reducing Nepal's domestic power generation capacity and creating an additional requirement for electricity.

"The approval will help Nepal meet its power requirements during this difficult period and further strengthen the close and longstanding energy cooperation between India and Nepal," the Ministry said.

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The additional power supply is expected to provide support to Nepal's electricity system as the country works to restore damaged hydropower infrastructure and cope with the wider impact of the floods.

The Ministry further said that India remains committed to supporting Nepal and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

The electricity export is part of India's broader assistance to Nepal following the devastating floods. India has continued to provide support for rescue, relief and forensic operations as Nepal deals with the mounting human and infrastructure losses.

According to the latest Search, Rescue and Relief update issued by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on September 11, the death toll from the floods had reached 1,385, while 5,130 people remained missing.

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Against the backdrop of the rising death toll and the continuing relief operations, India has stepped up its humanitarian assistance to Nepal. An eighth Indian Air Force flight carrying relief material and humanitarian assistance recently reached Kathmandu.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India had expedited the delivery of relief supplies, specialised equipment and expert personnel to Nepal through eight special flights since August 26.

More than 130 tonnes of relief material have been sent to Nepal as part of the assistance, the MEA said in a statement issued on September 9.