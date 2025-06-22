India assures Sri Lanka of evacuating its nationals from Iran amid Middle East tensions

India on Saturday assured Sri Lanka that it will evacuate its nationals currently stranded in Iran amid the Islamic nation's conflict with Israel. The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry advised its citizens in Iran to contact the Indian Embassy in Tehran if they wish to leave the country. (file)(AFP)

Sri Lanka extended gratitude to India adding that this "act of solidarity exemplifies the strong and enduring partnership between India and Sri Lanka."

"Sri Lanka extends its sincere gratitude to the Government of India for the timely assistance to evacuate Sri Lankan nationals from Iran alongside Indian citizens," Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka posted on X on Saturday.

Earlier, the Indian mission in Iran had said that it would help in evacuating nationals of Nepal and Sri Lanka following requests from their respective governments.

“On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy’s evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover Citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka,” the Indian Embassy said.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry advised its citizens in Iran to contact the Indian Embassy in Tehran if they wish to leave the country.

“The government of Sri Lanka has made arrangements with the government of India to assist Sri Lankans who wish to leave Iran by accommodating them in the flights,” the ministry said in an official release.

According to the Foreign Ministry, there are less than 100 Sri Lankan nationals in Iran, while some 20,000 are employed in Israel.