India on Friday responded to the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya by saying that it had consistently backed the displaced minority’s return to Rakhine state.

Around 1.2 million Rohingya refugees are living in camps in Bangladesh as the ICJ rules that Myanmar’s 2017 campaign against the minority amounted to genocide. (Reuters)

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The ruling by the United Nations’ top court in The Hague came after seven years of deliberations and investigations, and has been viewed as historic as it is the first genocide verdict pronounced by the court since it was established in 1945.

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“We have taken note of the verdict,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing when he was asked about the ruling.

Deep Dive What is India’s position on the return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar? India says it supports the safe, speedy and sustainable return of displaced Rohingya to Rakhine state. It has also provided relief supplies to Rohingya camps in Bangladesh and supported a development programme in Rakhine. What did the ICJ rule about Myanmar and the Rohingya? The ICJ ruled by a 9–6 vote that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya during its 2017 military campaign. The court said the evidence supported the conclusion that Myanmar intended to destroy a substantial part of the group. What did the ICJ order Myanmar to do after its Rohingya genocide ruling? The court ordered Myanmar to investigate and, if warranted, prosecute suspected perpetrators, and to allow the safe, voluntary and dignified return of those who fled. It also ordered compensation and required Myanmar to report to the court within two years.

“India has consistently supported safe, speedy and sustainable return of the displaced Rohingya people from the Rakhine state,” he said.

“To this end, we had supported Rohingya camps in Bangladesh with relief supplies in five tranches under Operation Insaniyat. We have also supported the Rakhine state development programme in Myanmar for this purpose.”

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{{^usCountry}} About 1.2 million Rohingya refugees are currently living in cramped camps in Bangladesh, and more than 500,000 continue to be trapped and targeted in Myanmar. The ruling came after the Rohingya had endured decades of persecution, torture and killing at the hands of the Myanmar military in Rakhine state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About 1.2 million Rohingya refugees are currently living in cramped camps in Bangladesh, and more than 500,000 continue to be trapped and targeted in Myanmar. The ruling came after the Rohingya had endured decades of persecution, torture and killing at the hands of the Myanmar military in Rakhine state. {{/usCountry}}

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The ICJ ruled by nine votes to six that Myanmar’s campaign against the Rohingya in 2017 amounted to genocide. The court found that Myanmar’s government forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, committed widespread sexual violence, inflicted violence on children, and attacked Rohingya people fleeing towards Bangladesh.

In view of all this evidence, the ICJ concluded that the “only reasonable inference” was the Myanmar government’s intention to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population in Rakhine state.

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