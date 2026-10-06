India, Bangladesh seek to break the ice with trade and visa talks

India and Bangladesh are working to arrange the meeting of institutional mechanisms in areas such as trade and consular affairs as part of efforts to normalise ties, even as uncertainty persists about Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to New Delhi, people familiar with the matter said.

In this Aug. 10 image, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi during a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, in Dhaka (@ihcdhaka)

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A Bangladesh team is set to travel to New Delhi on Wednesday for a meeting of the joint working group on trade during October 8-9, the people said on condition of anonymity. The two sides are also working on dates for a meeting of the joint working group on consular matters, which Dhaka will host, they said.

These efforts aim to restore a semblance of normalcy to bilateral relations, even as the two countries continue to address more serious irritants, the people said. Bilateral ties hit an all-time low after student-led protests ousted the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024 and replaced it with an interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus.

India moved rapidly to repair ties after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) swept the general election in February and extended two invitations to Rahman for a bilateral visit and to attend the Brics Summit in his capacity as chairman of the Bimstec grouping. The Bangladesh government, however, decided to skip the Brics Summit last month and the two sides have struggled to arrange dates for Rahman’s bilateral visit.

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{{^usCountry}} Bangladesh was originally expected to send its team for the joint working group meeting on trade on Tuesday, with the meeting scheduled for October 7-8. However, the team could not travel on Tuesday for logistical reasons, and the meeting was rescheduled, the people said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bangladesh was originally expected to send its team for the joint working group meeting on trade on Tuesday, with the meeting scheduled for October 7-8. However, the team could not travel on Tuesday for logistical reasons, and the meeting was rescheduled, the people said. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhaka was also keen that the meeting of the joint working group on trade be followed by a meeting of the commerce secretaries of the two countries but the Indian side has conveyed to Dhaka that this can happen only after the meeting of other institutional mechanisms that deal with matters such as transit and border trade, the people said.

The meeting of the joint working group on consular matters has gained significance as both sides are looking to address several visa-related issues, the people said.

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A busy diplomatic schedule on the Indian side is a key factor influencing the scheduling of Rahman’s possible visit to India. In October, the Indian side will be busy with incoming visits by Swiss President Guy Parmelin and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to the Philippines to attend the Asean Summit during November 16-18.

Modi also has a busy schedule in December, with expected visits to the US, Canada and Belgium. Meanwhile, Rahman is expected to travel to Japan in October, followed by visits to Türkiye and Saudi Arabia in November, the people said.

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