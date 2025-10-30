‘INDIA bloc insults Biharis,’ PM Modi targets RJD, Congress, recalls Channi's 2022 remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress for insulting the people of Bihar in other states, recalling the incident of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's statement in 2022, which also marked the presence of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Congress and other INDIA bloc parties insult the Bihari people in their respective states, following which the Congress party called them for an election campaign in Bihar itself. (PTI)

While speaking at an election rally in Chhapra, the Prime Minister noted that, despite the insult to the Bihari people, Priyanka Gandhi was smiling during the incident.

In 2022, during an election campaign event in Punjab, Channi had urged people not to allow "bhaiyas" from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to enter the state. While Channi gave the remarks, Priyanka Gandhi was also standing beside him.

"Friends, I want to remind you -- those with the lantern (RJD), the hand (Congress), and their INDIA alliance partners, how they have insulted Bihar. The Congress Chief Minister in Punjab openly declared that people from Bihar would not be allowed to enter his state. He made this statement during a public speech. At that time, on the stage, a daughter of the Gandhi family who nowadays sits in Parliament was clapping happily over this," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Congress and other INDIA bloc parties insult the Bihari people in their respective states, following which the Congress party called them for an election campaign in Bihar itself. He called it a calculated conspiracy by the Congress, so that RJD could suffer in Bihar.

"Meanwhile, in Telangana and Karnataka, Congress leaders insult the people of Bihar, and in Tamil Nadu, the DMK mistreats the hardworking people from Bihar. Despite all this, the RJD in Bihar remains silent as if struck dumb. This time, in these elections, they have crossed all limits. The same Congress leaders who insulted Bihar in their own states have now been invited by the RJD to campaign here. This is a calculated conspiracy by the Congress -- they want the RJD to suffer maximum damage. This clearly shows how deep the rift between the RJD and Congress has become," the Prime Minister said.

He also emphasised that fulfilling the dream of the people of Bihar is the dream and commitment of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Prime Minister hailed the massive public support in Chhapra, stating that the atmosphere at the gathering was saying, 'Phir ek baar NDA sarkaar'.

"Today, I give you a guarantee -- your dream is my commitment. Narendra and Nitish are dedicated to fulfilling your dreams. The journey from good governance (sushasan) to prosperity in Bihar must continue uninterrupted. It is essential that all BJP and NDA allies reach the Vidhan Sabha. The atmosphere in Chhapra is clearly saying -- 'Phir ek baar NDA sarkaar' (Once again, an NDA government). This land is not only of culture but also of movements. There is magic in this soil -- it can even make words come alive. Friends, I too am a Member of Parliament from Purvanchal," the Prime Minister said.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.