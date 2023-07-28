‘Pakistan or China’: On Manipur visit, BJP MP Ravi Kishan says INDIA bloc can go anywhere they want

Pakistan, Sri Lanka or China…They can go wherever they want, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Friday said taking a jibe at the Opposition-led INDIA bloc over its scheduled to strife-torn Manipur. A delegation of Opposition MPs is set to visit the violence-hit northeastern state over the weekend. BJP MP Ravi Kishan(ANI)

The actor-turned-politician further alleged that the ‘directionless and brainless’ Opposition brought the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for its own ‘rout’ which the country will witness in the coming days.

“They knew that the process (after moving the no-trust motion) takes 10 days, which they have to wait it out…They brought the motion to beat themselves hollow and the country will witness that,” the BJP MP said.

Earlier this week, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) moved the no-trust motion against the central government by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. With 331 MPs in Lok Sabha, the BJP-led NDA can come out of the deliberation over the motion virtually unhurt, proving its majority on the floor of the House. However, Congress believes that the move to bring the motion is rather a matter of ‘morality’ over numbers.

"When there will be division on the motion in the Lok Sabha, morality will be tested and it will be incumbent upon every MP to take a 'personal position'," Congress MP Manish Tewari said.

The BJP government in the Centre has been criticised for its stance over the continued ethnic violence in Manipur. The Opposition MPs have been demanding a proper discussion in the Parliament, followed by an elaborate statement from PM Modi on the matter.

The delegation's visit to the northeastern state will take place almost a month after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went there and met victims, as well as civil society groups.

INDIA bloc is a group of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress, for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The parties have joined hands to take on PM Modi and the BJP and prevent them from winning a third successive term at the Centre.