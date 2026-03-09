India calls for higher LPG production to prioritise domestic use amid West Asia tensions

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia and developing oil crisis, India has called for an increase in production for LPG for domestic use. In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), oil refineries have been ordered to increase production. Government sources told news agency ANI that refineries have been ordered by the government to increase LPG output (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

“In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use,” the statement issued on X read. Track LIVE updates on US Iran war here

“The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to households and introduced 25 day inter- booking period to avoid hoarding/black marketing. Non domestic supplies from imported LPG is being prioritised to essential non domestic sectors such as Hospitals and Educational institutions,” the union ministry added further.

MoPNG further added that a committee of three EDs of OMCs has been constituted to review the production of LPG supply to restuarants, hotels and other non-domestic sectors.