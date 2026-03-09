India calls for higher LPG production to prioritise domestic use amid West Asia tensions
. In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), oil refineries have been ordered to increase production.
Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia and developing oil crisis, India has called for an increase in production for LPG for domestic use. In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), oil refineries have been ordered to increase production.
“In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use,” the statement issued on X read. Track LIVE updates on US Iran war here
“The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to households and introduced 25 day inter- booking period to avoid hoarding/black marketing. Non domestic supplies from imported LPG is being prioritised to essential non domestic sectors such as Hospitals and Educational institutions,” the union ministry added further.
MoPNG further added that a committee of three EDs of OMCs has been constituted to review the production of LPG supply to restuarants, hotels and other non-domestic sectors.
LPG supply shortage triggers panic
Amid the surge in oil prices caused by the US-Israel and Iran conflict, Hotel and restaurant industry body FHRAI flagged the shortage of commercial cooking gas cylinders.
The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) wrote to Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, flagging "widespread disruption at the ground level".
"In light of these challenges, we request the government to issue a formal clarification confirming that no such restrictions apply to the hospitality and food service sectors. We further pray for a clear mandate to be issued to all oil marketing companies to ensure the seamless distribution of commercial cylinders," FHRAI Secretary General Jaison Chacko said in the letter.
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) also addressed the issue and stated that while the government has not banned supply, "suppliers are expressing inability to supply LPG cylinders for restaurants use."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
