IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India, China discuss next phase of disengagement
Outstanding problems with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra — friction points on the contested border — were on the agenda, said one of the persons cited above. (Representative Image)(AP)
Outstanding problems with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra — friction points on the contested border — were on the agenda, said one of the persons cited above. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

India, China discuss next phase of disengagement

The corps commander-ranked officers met at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC for the 10th round of military dialogue to ease tensions in the Ladakh sector. The talks began at 10am and were in progress when this report was filed.
READ FULL STORY
By Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:17 AM IST

Senior military commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies on Saturday met in eastern Ladakh to discuss the road map for further disengagement of their troops at friction points on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC), with the talks taking place after the completion of the first round of disengagement in the Pangong Tso sector, people tracking the developments said on condition of anonymity.

The corps commander-ranked officers met at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC for the 10th round of military dialogue to ease tensions in the Ladakh sector. The talks began at 10am and were in progress when this report was filed.

Outstanding problems with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra — friction points on the contested border — were on the agenda, said one of the persons cited above.

“The proposals discussed during the talks to normalise the border situation will be put up by both sides before their higher authorities. The agreement on the next steps of disengagement will be finalised after that. We expect disengagement at the remaining friction points to proceed smoothly as it did in the main trouble area (Pangong Tso heights),” said a second person aware of the matter.

The India-China border standoff began last May and saw both sides deploy 50,000 troops each in the Ladakh theatre along with advanced weaponry.

PLA’s deployments in Depsang have hindered access of Indian soldiers to Patrolling Points (PP) 10, 11, 11-A, 12 and 13, as previously reported by Hindustan Times. The Indian Army’s patrolling activity has also been affected in Hot Springs and Gogra, where rival troops are forward deployed and where skeletal disengagement took place last year. The Pangong disengagement took place on strategic heights on both banks of the lake. It saw the two armies pull back their frontline troops, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and artillery guns under an agreement reached earlier this month. The disengagement began on February 10.

“I think we should not expect very speedy results (in other areas). Depsang, in particular, is one area where discussions to arrive at a consensus could be protracted,” former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General DS Hooda said on the eve of the military talks.

The disengagement will be phased, coordinated and verified at all friction points. The first round of disengagement at Pangong Tso involved the pulling back of troops deployed eyeball-to-eyeball on the Finger 4 ridgeline at heights of almost 18,000 feet as well as withdrawing soldiers holding positions on the Kailash range on the south bank.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india china border tensions china
Close
PM Narendra Modi. (YouTube/Narendra Modi)
PM Narendra Modi. (YouTube/Narendra Modi)
india news

Need to give equal chance to private sector to grow: Modi

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:27 AM IST
PM says govt must honour enthusiasm of the private sector, and give it equal opportunity in the new self-reliant India campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Outstanding problems with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra — friction points on the contested border — were on the agenda, said one of the persons cited above. (Representative Image)(AP)
Outstanding problems with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra — friction points on the contested border — were on the agenda, said one of the persons cited above. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

India, China discuss next phase of disengagement

By Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The corps commander-ranked officers met at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC for the 10th round of military dialogue to ease tensions in the Ladakh sector. The talks began at 10am and were in progress when this report was filed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

PM calls for cooperative federalism

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Addressing a governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog, the Centre’s policy think tank, Modi also asked the states to reduce the compliance burden on the public, defended the reforms in the agriculture sector and asked for reduction in the import of edible oil worth billions of dollars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing the protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.(ANI Photo)
Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing the protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.(ANI Photo)
india news

Order on Disha’s bail reserved for Tuesday

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Even as additional sessions judge (ASJ) Dharmender Rana asked the Delhi Police to present anything that could link the “toolkit” with the violence and, consequently, the conspiracy for which Ravi was charged, the police said the case was still being investigated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a video that went viral, Goswami could be seen raising the allegations while she was being taken to Alipore court for a drug case, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
In a video that went viral, Goswami could be seen raising the allegations while she was being taken to Alipore court for a drug case, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

BJP leader held with cocaine accuses party colleague of hatching conspiracy

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:43 AM IST
  • Goswami, 29, was arrested from a posh area in south Kolkata on Friday. Police had recovered around 90 grams of cocaine, worth nearly 10 lakh, from the car. Her friend Prabir Kumar De, 38 who was with her, was also arrested along with another youth Somnath Chatterjee, 26. De is also a BJP worker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant attends the Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by PM Narendra Modi via video conferencing in Panaji on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant attends the Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by PM Narendra Modi via video conferencing in Panaji on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Goa CM Pramod Sawant pitches for resumption of iron ore mining at PM's meet

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:53 PM IST
  • In his pitch before the Prime Minister during the NITI Aayog meeting, Sawant sought ‘amendments’ for small states like Goa to enable them to also benefit from Central government projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We suspect that an argument ensued between the girl and Laik over her rejecting his proposal and that led to him beating her to death with a hammer,” the DCP said. (Representative image)
“We suspect that an argument ensued between the girl and Laik over her rejecting his proposal and that led to him beating her to death with a hammer,” the DCP said. (Representative image)
india news

Man murders 17-year-old girl in Begumpur

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Police are on the lookout for the suspect, 25-year-old Laik (identified by the police by his first name), who is a long-time family acquaintance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Seminar addresses challenges faced by entrepreneurs with disabilities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Experts working with entrepreneurs with disabilities held a digital conference earlier this month, where they stressed on the need to focus on the challenges specific to the community
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

PWD asks police to lodge case against new makeshift temple at Chandni Chowk

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Leaders of three major political parties — the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress — on Saturday made a beeline for the new makeshift Hanuman temple that has come up on the central verge of Chandni Chowk main road, even as the Public Works Department (PWD) wrote to the Delhi Police asking them to take action against the construction
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT FILE PHOTO)
File photo: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Odisha's per capita income to decline by over 2% due to Covid-19

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:22 PM IST
  • The per capita income of Odisha rose from 48,499 in 2011-12 to 104,566 in 2019-20, registering an increase of about 115.60 per cent over the period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NHRC has ordered the rehabilitation and resettlement of five revenue villages displaced due to tiger and wildlife conservation projects in Satkosia(HT PHOTO)
NHRC has ordered the rehabilitation and resettlement of five revenue villages displaced due to tiger and wildlife conservation projects in Satkosia(HT PHOTO)
india news

NHRC asks Odisha chief sec to rehabilitate Satkosia villagers

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:54 PM IST
  • The present case relates to the rehabilitation of forest dwellers, whose villages, came under the tiger conservation project and they were forced to evict, but with no resettlement and rehabilitation measures were taken by the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has said that his government would do whatever was possible within the ambit of the law and the Constitution.(PTI File Photo)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has said that his government would do whatever was possible within the ambit of the law and the Constitution.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Quota crisis in Karnataka: Panchamasalis to hold rally in Bengaluru on Sunday

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Chief minister BS Yediyurappa had earlier this month ordered for a detailed assessment and report on the socio-economic conditions of the Panchamasali Lingayats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker administers Covid-19 vaccine doses to Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, at the Police Control Room (PCR).(PTI)
A medical worker administers Covid-19 vaccine doses to Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, at the Police Control Room (PCR).(PTI)
india news

Covid-19 test mandatory for incoming travellers at Srinagar airport

PTI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The test reports will be issued on the spot before letting the travellers go, an official spokesman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone.(Reuters)
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone.(Reuters)
india news

J&K high court orders FIR against Facebook India, others in online fraud case

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:45 PM IST
In an order dated February 17, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur said the in-charge, cyber cell of police would register an FIR and the same would be investigated by the concerned branch dealing with cyber offences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The injured were rushed to a hospital, where two of them are in a critical condition, he said.
The injured were rushed to a hospital, where two of them are in a critical condition, he said.
india news

Maharashtra: One killed, three injured in road accident in Nagpur

PTI, Nagpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The accident occurred near Law College on Amravati Road of the city, when the victims' speeding car crashed into a divider and overturned, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP